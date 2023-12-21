Mauricio Umansky has fun on the slopes with singer Anitta and a popular YouTuber

Mauricio Umansky is living his best life amid separation from his wife, Kyle Richards, and right now, he’s enjoying Aspen with some new friends.

Mauricio recently had the streets buzzing when he was spotted on a dinner date with Alexandria Wolfe, but the 53-year-old has tongues wagging again.

There’s a new video of Mauricio having fun on the slopes with Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta and YouTuber Lele Pons.

The Agency founder is on a getaway with his team to celebrate a successful year.

However, it hasn’t been all business for Mauricio, who squeezed in some time for romance and caused quite a stir when he stepped out with Alexandria.

Meanwhile, all this proved too much for Kyle, who recently jetted off on a tropical vacation after thanking fans for their support.

It’s been a rough year for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, not just with her marriage but with her castmates on the show.

Kyle has been the subject of conversation regarding her close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade and her sudden decision to stop drinking.

While Kyle hasn’t delved into the core of her and Mauricio’s issues, his recent behavior gives people much to discuss.

Mauricio shared a video on his Instagram Story while clad in his ski outfit, with two new friends by his side.

He tagged Lele and Anitta in the post and wrote, “Some fun shenanigans about to occur. You’ll have to go to their gram to see what they’re up to.”

We then saw the women in the background dancing and laughing as Mauricio told his followers, “I’ve been officially asked to be the filmer, the videographer for these two girls’ shenanigans.”

“You’re not gonna see their shenanigans on my Instagram, you’ll see it on theirs, but I will be the videographer,” he added as Lele and Anitta giggled in the background.

Meanwhile, he did share another post of their shenanigans: A photo that showed the women dressed in only towels and their skis, with bottles of champagne.

Mauricio appeared amused by their behavior as he smiled while capturing the moment.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards is in Mexico with her best friend Faye Resnick

While Mauricio went to Aspen, Colorado, Kyle escaped to Mexico with her longtime bestie, Faye Resnick.

She shared a stunning photo while enjoying a sunset on the beach after news hit about Mauricio’s date.

Kyle also posted a bikini-clad photo today that showed her from the back admiring another beautiful sunset.

She also tagged the resort, Sussuros del Corazon, in Punta de Mita.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.