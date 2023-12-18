Kyle Richards thanks fans for support after Mauricio Umansky spotted with influencer Alexandria Wolfe

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has a message for fans as her estranged husband, Mauricio Unmansky, steps out with influencer Alexandria Wolfe.

Hot on the heels of Mauricio and Kyle celebrating Thanksgiving together, he was spotted with a new woman, while Kyle remains focused on her new life.

That’s right, a life that consists of her close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade and not drinking alcohol.

Season 13 of RHOBH has focused heavily on Kyle’s sobriety, her growing friendship with Morgan, and her issues with Mauricio.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle admits in the mid-season trailer her marriage to Mauricio might not survive.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are anxiously waiting to see what happens next with the couple, who are living very separate lives.

Kyle Richards thanks RHOBH fans for support

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kyle shared a heartfelt message about living life on reality TV as well as a note thanking those who have supported her all these years.

“I wanted to thank you all for your messages. In the 13 years of being on RHOBH I have never left so much love & support,” she wrote.

Kyle explained that she wished she could answer every message she received. However, since she can’t, Kyle wanted to make sure her fans knew she was reading them.

“I want to thank you for taking the time to share your insight, support, and wisdom with me. I appreciate it more than you know,” the Bravo personality continues.

She ended the message by expressing how happy she feels when people are inspired by her choice not to drink alcohol and admitted the stories fans share keep Kyle inspired, too.

Kyle Richards shares a message of thanks to RHOBH fans. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

The timing of Kyle’s message has added more fuel to the fire that she and Mauricio are waiting to announce the end of their marriage until The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 has played out.

After all, he was out and about with another woman in Aspen over the weekend.

Mauricio Umansky spotted with influencer Alexandria Wolfe

On Sunday, the real estate mogul was photographed with Alexandria as they enjoyed time together in Aspen.

Mauricio kept things casual while he and Alexandria walked around with no PDA captured on camera. The Daily Mail captured photos of the two at night, and it was smiles all around for both of them.

Fashion designer and influencer Alexandria shared several pictures from her time in Aspen on Instagram, but Mauricio was not in the IG post.

In October, Mauricio sparked romance rumors with his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater.

Earlier this month, Kyle confirmed she and Mauricio were getting along and planned to spend Christmas together.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are letting their marriage troubles play out on RHOBH Season 13. The show and recent events have only added more questions to what’s really going on with the couple.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.