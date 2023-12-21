Kyle Richards stuns in Mexico ‘escape’ after Mauricio Umansky spotted with another woman

Kyle Richards wanted to “escape reality” after her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky was spotted on a date with another woman.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently jetted off to Mexico for some relaxation time – amid the chatter about her husband’s latest activities.

Kyle has been getting support from fans after pictures captured Mauricio during a night on the town with influencer Alexandria Wolfe.

Kyle recently spent Thanksgiving with Mauricio and their girls, and some fans were probably hopeful that it meant a possible reconciliation between the couple.

However, that’s not the case because The Agency founder has seemingly dipped his feet back into the dating pool, and he looked quite happy while out with Alexandria.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While Mauricio enjoys his time in Aspen, Kyle opted for a tropical getaway so she can enjoy the sun, sea, and a good book.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards enjoys Mexican escape after Mauricio Umansky steps out with a new woman

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star needed a break from all the drama going down in the 90210, so she packed her bags and left.

Kyle is now in Mexico to take her mind off her marital issues.

She posted a stunning photo on Instagram and looked quite relaxed in the peaceful setting.

The Bravo TV personality rocked a white coverup while barefoot on the beach watching the beautiful sunset.

“Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit 🌞 🌊 📚,” Kyle captioned the post.

While his estranged wife soaks up the sun in Mexico, Mauricio is enjoying the snow in Aspen, Colorado, but that’s not the only thing he’s been doing.

Mauricio found time to socialize over the weekend as he was spotted at dinner with Alexandria Wolfe.

Daily Mail shared photos of the two on their way to dinner, both warmly dressed.

The 53-year-old opted for a laid-back look in jeans and a t-shirt layered with a plain shirt and a jacket, while Alexandria rocked a long oversized coat.

The duo was beaming as they casually trolled the streets, engrossed in conversation.

Kyle has not publicly commented on Mauricio and Alexandria but recently took to social media with a message.

After the photos went public, Kyle was flooded with messages of support from RHOBH fans, and she thanked them in an Instagram Story.

“I wanted to thank you all for your messages,” she wrote. “In the 13 years of being on RHOBH I have never left so much love & support.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.