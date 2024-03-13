Mauricio Umanksy shows off dance moves on guys trip amid Kyle Richards split and Paris Hilton drama

Mauricio Umansky has been making headlines lately, but that’s not stopping him from living his best life.

This week, Mauricio showed that the haters and drama are not getting him down.

Taking to TikTok, Mauricio put his best dance moves forward with his friend Christopher Dyson.

The two men got their groove on to Beyonce’s TEXAS HOLD’ EM by doing a little dance in the snow.

Mauricio is all smiles in a white tank top, pants, a hat, and sunglasses on his face.

“We went Texas with @Christopher Dyson Nature and Dance creates innovative and creative thinking @smithcabinaspen #smithcabinaspen,” was the caption on his TikTok.

The latest dance video comes as the rumor mill is buzzing that Mauricio was talking about his split from Kyle Richards to a woman during a guys’ trip in Aspen.

What did Mauricio Umansky say about his split from RHOBH star Kyle Richards?

According to Page Six, Mauricio was overheard talking about the state of his marriage to Kyle to an unnamed woman at Kemo Sabe.

“We’re not together,” Mauricio was reportedly overheard saying at the celebrity hot spot.

The Buying Beverly Hills star was also heard opening up about their living situation, indicating that he may be moving out of the house soon. Mauricio and Kyle have been staying in separate bedrooms under the same roof for the sake of their daughters.

When asked to comment on this topic, Mauricio denied to Page Six that he discussed his personal life with anyone, claiming it was all business for him.

Speaking of business, Mauricio’s show Buying Beverly Hills drops Season 2 soon and it has already caused problems for his family.

Mauricio Umansky spills the tea on Hilton family feud

The latest sneak peek for the Netflix series features Mauricio revealing what caused him to leave Hilton & Hyland and start The Agency.

Mauricio revealed Rick Hilton and Jeff Hyland shot him down for equity partnership, despite him bringing in a good chunk of the money for the company. This forced Mauricio to leave and open his real estate firm.

It was the first time that details of the rift between Mauricio and Rick were made public, and Paris Hilton was not happy with her uncle. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Paris slammed Mauricio and defended her father after the footage went viral.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can expect more from Mauricio Umanksy on his split from Kyle Richards when Buying Beverly Hills drops next week. Kyle will address the demise of their marriage in the final part of Season 13, and then it’s Mauricio’s turn.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 drops on Friday, March 22, on Netflix. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.