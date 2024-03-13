Paris Hilton slams Mauricio Umansky for ‘using the Hilton name’ to promote ‘lame show’

Mauricio Umansky’s Buying Beverly Hills is causing even more controversy weeks before its return to Netflix, and Paris Hilton is getting involved.

Netflix dropped a new teaser for the sophomore season of the real-estate reality series this week, and it caused quite a stir on social media.

Umansky once worked for Paris’ father, Richard Hilton, but left his firm to form his own real estate agency.

There have been countless rumors over the years suggesting discord between the pair due to that. Now, while we knew Umansky would delve into the breakdown of his relationship with Kyle Richards, the latest teaser reveals nothing is off the table.

We see Umansky being asked whether he left Hilton & Hyland because he wasn’t made partner.

“That’s exactly what happened,” Umansky affirmed before saying he asked Rick to be made partner after a strong year but that it was shut down pretty quickly.

Mauricio Umansky reportedly consulted with his wife before bailing on her family

“Then I went home, I talked to Kyle [and] I go, ‘This will cause a lot of stress between you, your sister, and your family, and I don’t want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you’re not comfortable. She was 100% supportive.”

Understandably, the footage received much attention, spreading like wildfire through social media, and Paris was less than impressed that her uncle mentioned her father on the show.

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family-especially in the press,” Paris said in response to the footage on the Queens of Bravo Instagram.

“Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already…”

Will Mauricio Umansky respond to his niece’s claims?

Now that Paris has gotten involved, it remains to be seen whether there will be some back and forth or if we’ll need to wait until the entirety of Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 launches to get more updates.

Umansky has been in the headlines recently for his split with his wife, Kyle Richards, and the recent teasers for his show promise more answers than we got on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about what went down between them.

Of course, the story on RHOBH has been told from Richards’ perspective because she’s a main cast member, whereas it seems that Umansky will be able to take control of the narrative on his Netflix show.

For that reason alone, we’re headed into uncharted territory, and the initial teases certainly hint that we’ll get a lot of intel.

Buying Beverly Hills is headed into uncharted territory

In the past, Richards has been against speaking poorly of the Hiltons because of her fractured relationship with her sister, Kathy Hilton. Still, it seems like they’re in a good place if the latter’s recent RHOBH reunion appearance is any indication.

Kathy was vocal about believing her sister decided to bail on Umansky years before she did, which will be addressed in the final part of the reunion.

It’s a complicated web of family drama, and we’re sure it won’t die down any time soon.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 premieres on March 22 on Netflix. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.