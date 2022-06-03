Mason Disick taller than mom Kourtney Kardashian on sushi and ice cream date

Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick grab sushi and ice cream together during a mom and son date. Pic credit: Backgrid

Mason Disick is all grown up. The Kardashians fans were quick to notice that Mason is now taller than his mom, Kourtney Kardashian when the pair were spotted out on a mother-son date on Thursday.

Kourtney and Mason were spotted out in Calabasas while grabbing sushi and ice cream as they spent a bit of bonding time together after the big Travis Barker wedding in Italy last week.

The 12-year-old son of Kourtney and Scott Disick was there for the nuptials, along with siblings Penelope,9, and Reign, 7.

On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick headed out for lunch together in Calabasas. Kourtney stuck to her new rock and roll look, wearing a sheer black crop top and oversized black cargo pants. She completed her look with a pair of chunky black boots.

Mason stood out as he barely stood over his mother. He wore a black sweatshirt from Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour. He paired that with black pants and white sneakers.

One thing we couldn’t help noticing in the photos shared from Kourtney and Mason’s outing is how much he looks like his uncle, Rob Kardashian.

Mason Disick just graduated from sixth grade

Though he’s now taller than his mom, Mason Disick just graduated from sixth grade.

Scott Disick recently celebrated his son’s big accomplishment, sharing photos on his Instagram stories, including one of a big balloon display that read, “Yay Mason passed the 6th grade.”

Apparently, they partied pretty hard to celebrate the milestone. Scott also shared a photo of Mason passed out on the couch. On the photo, he wrote, “Wild 6th grade party 10:25pm and out!”

Scott has been going out of his way to spend time with his kids lately and to celebrate every accomplishment with them.

On The Kardashians, he’s been vocal about his place in the family after Kourtney got engaged to and then married Travis Barker. He’s always been a big part of the family even after splitting from Kourtney but it seems that her relationship with Travis has made things a bit awkward when it comes to family hangouts.