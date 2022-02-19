Marya Sherron on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Marya Sherron on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is coming back to CBS in March for its new season and the network released the new group of players competing on the reality series.

The official cast list arrived on February 9, one month before the actual release date of the season premiere. Since the release, more information has been revealed about the contestants for the new season.

One of the newcomers is a 47-year-old stay-at-home mom from Noblesville, Indiana, named Marya Sherron. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor 42 cast member.

Who is Marya Sherron on Survivor 42?

Marya Sherron is a 42-year-old mother from Indiana who is coming off a tragedy in her life.

In 2020, she lost her brother to COVID-19 and she’s determined to push herself to continue living life at its peak.

This is what put her on Survivor 42.

“I’m on a personal journey. I think there are some things I want to learn about myself. I think there are challenging things that I want to show myself that I can actually do, that I’m up to and capable of. And I’m here to entertain my parents.”

How can you follow Marya Sherron on Instagram?

Survivor fans can find Marya Sherron on Instagram at @maryapatricesherron.

She only has 503 fans on Instagram, but she has 72 posts on her account. Her bio states that she is a “writer, speaker & educator.”

For her Survivor 42 announcement post, she wrote a list of positives and negatives, showing she is ready. She mentioned she has never been camping and is terrified of bugs, but she did it anyway.

She also said she is the oldest woman and only mother in the cast, but that did not scare her out of it.

“Life is meant to be LIVED — whatever that means for you,” she wrote. “Face your fears, seek adventure, and do something that requires you to grow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marya Patrice Sherron (@maryapatricesherron) As for the rest of her posts, she has a lot of inspirational quotes on her account, as well as family photos.

What are Marya Sherron’s skills for Survivor 42?

Marya believes she has a lot of life experience when it comes to competing on Survivor 42.

She mentioned the loss of her brother in 2020 as something pushing her on, and she also said her time as a teacher could help.

However, it was how she was raised that she said would prepare her for the game.

“That would just be growing up in a multiracial home with two parents that did not agree on anything. I found it really humorous because it taught me a lot,” Marya said.

“As a little kid, I watched my parents talk about how tomatoes should be properly sliced on a salad or if you were supposed to put sugar in grits or not, constant debates about trivial things.”

“It made me realize there really isn’t a right and wrong to a lot of things. You’ve got to figure out what works for you.”

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.