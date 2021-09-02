Married at First Sight: Johnny reveals whether or not he’s attracted to Bao

Speaking with Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis, Johnny revealed whether he’s attracted to his new wife Bao. Pic credit: Lifetime

Bao and Johnny were the couple dubbed most likely to succeed on Season 13 of Married at First Sight, however, the honeymoon is clearly over and real life has started with a bang.

While the first night in their new shared apartment was supposed to represent the start of their new lives together, Johnny shocked fans by deciding to spend it elsewhere.

Johnny left the first night in their shared apartment

Explaining to Bao that he planned on leaving after dinner for a few days, “I feel like our honeymoon was really fun and exciting, but it’s also draining just ’cause it was an emotional roller coaster for me.”

“And after everything that happened, I’m conflicted about us, like, I need to figure out all the differences that came up between us, like, how do I really feel about ’em because… I’m not sure.”

Speaking with host Jamie Otis on Unfiltered, Johnny gave more insight on exactly why he left.

Articulating that the issue started to bubble up prior to entering the apartment, he recounted the story, “As we’re walking up to the door, she starts getting really, like, giddy. She’s like got her hands like this, and she’s bouncing around, like going like, ‘Eee!’ And it was, like, kind of cartoonish and childish, and I said that to her.”

“And she took offense to it, and then I was just like, ‘I can’t be around here right now,'” he added.

Equating her behavior to a child who’s just received a popsicle, Johnny revealed that it is a turn-off for him.

Johnny revealed whether or not he’s attracted to Bao

While Bao has accused Johnny of being disgusted by her joy, the IT project manager revealed on Unfiltered that he “wouldn’t say disgusted.”

“It just doesn’t – if we’re trying to ramp up intimacy, and that’s the reaction she gets. I’m just reminded of a child and can’t get into it,” he added.

When questioned on his attraction to Bao, he replied, “Physically, she’s cute. Like, when I first saw her, she’s the right shape. You know she’s got a cute smile.”

However, returning back to Bao’s giddy nature, he continued, “But it’s just the personality that, if I was attracted to it, I would be like, ‘Oh let me get–bounce off the walls too.'”

“‘Cause she had done that all throughout the honeymoon and I didn’t say anything back then. And at this point, it was kind of, like, ‘Again, this?’ Let me just say it – say how I feel, how this is, when I see it, this is how I feel.”

Do you think Bao should have to change her personality to make Johnny happy?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.