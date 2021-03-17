Margaret Josephs teases an upcoming scene between all the women ‘that’s really really ugly’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs teased a “really, really ugly” scene between the RHONJ ladies coming up in Season 11. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is shaping up to be the drama-filled spectacle that fans have been hoping for.

In addition to all the usual RHONJ storylines, this season is also delving deeper into the ladies and their relationships — which clearly makes for some emotionally charged scenes.

The early trailers for the new season teased tension between the women and even their significant others. A cheating scandal between Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, which was first seen in the season’s trailer played out in a recent episode. Thankfully, this scene turned out to be part of an elaborate prank the ladies came up with while on a weekend getaway to Lake George.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So far this season, fans have watched as Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice engage in a massive blow-out fight over Teresa spreading cheating rumors about Jackie’s husband, Evan, while at his birthday party.

The fight had ripple effects throughout the group and lead to Jackie ultimately opting out of the girls’ trip to Lake George.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

During a recent interview on Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast, Housewife Margaret Josephs reveals that fans have only just begun to witness all the drama that Season 11 has to offer. And, according to Margaret, things get heated.

Margaret hints at emotional upcoming RHONJ scene

Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi asked Margaret, “Was there ever a moment in this season, or any other season, where it got too much for you and you just wanted to pull the Bravo, Bravo, Bravo card? And just kind of shut things down?”

“I think this season there’s a point where we’re all screaming, crying, and – there’s a scene that’s really, really ugly [for] all of us,” Margaret admitted. “I think, you know, production didn’t even know what to do probably. I think they probably wanted to pull the Bravo, Bravo, Bravo card.”

“Not us. We couldn’t even focus. We didn’t even care the cameras [were] there. I think everybody was so hysterical. It was such a fight. I’m dead serious. I think they didn’t even know what to do. I think if it was up to them, they would’ve, like, ran away from us,” she continued.

Margaret reveals how she felt walking away from Season 11

“Walking away from this season, how did you feel?” Christina asked. “Did you feel good about this season? Did you feel like you wish you could have gone back and done something differently? How do you feel like now that it’s wrapped?”

Margaret responded that she felt good about the season and there isn’t anything she would necessarily do differently.

“I feel good. I feel very good about this season. I feel – could I have done something differently? – No, I always leave a season feeling like, you know, I’m my authentic self. I can’t go back and regret what I’ve done. I only regret what I haven’t done,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.