Dolores Catania teases ‘visceral’ fights and a lot of drama during Season 11 of RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is often most memorable for their outrageous personalities and their ability to fight with the best of them.

And it seems that Season 11 is shaping up to be the same way, at least according to RHONJ Housewife Dolores Catania.

Speaking with E! News, Dolores teased that the upcoming RHONJ season will give fans exactly what they keep coming back for, and then some.

Dolores says fans are ‘going to see fights that you haven’t seen in years’

The latest RHONJ season has officially wrapped and is set to air in early 2021, and Dolores reveals that there’s plenty of drama in store.

“You’re going to see fights that you haven’t seen in years,” she says. “Like visceral, visceral, emotional fights. After the episode[s] and after these certain scenes – and every singe f**king one of us has [them] – you’re gonna have to take a nap. It’s draining. It’s draining!”

Dolores continued to explain that all the drama fans will see this season has a serious impact on the cast.

“The things that have gone on this season, the next day we were still, like, knocked out, emotionally drained. Every single cast member,” she confessed.

If the upcoming fights are anything like fans have become accustomed to over the years, including last season when Danielle Staub assaulted Margaret Josephs by yanking her hair, then RHONJ’s new season is sure not to disappoint.

Dolores also reveals if a second marriage is in her future

Dolores and her ex-husband, Frank Catania, have been divorced for 20 years. The two have managed to co-parent and develop a friendship over the years, with Frank even currently living with Dolores and her boyfriend.

Dolores further dished on the current state of her relationship to boyfriend, Dr. David Principe. She explains that what fans don’t get to see on television is David’s sweet side.

“David doesn’t know how to show it on camera, but David tells me every day, ‘You’re beautiful, you’re sexy.’ Like last night he goes, ‘You know, you’re the most beautiful woman I know.’ That’s what he said to me as I was walking out the door with my pajamas on and my Uggs to go eat with him.”

When asked if she would remarry, Dolores replied, “I don’t know. Life brings the craziest things. Like, you can never say never and you don’t know what could happen.”

Dolores then pointed out her girlfriend and castmate, Teresa Giudice, and how she found love again with boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

“Look at Teresa [Giudice]. When you hear the story, you’re going to be like, ‘wow.’ You’d think he fell out of the sky…But you just never know what life brings you. So, can I see myself married again? I guess with the right person.”

So, it seems that fans will get the scoop on how Teresa’s new relationship came to be, along with all the best fights and drama they’ve come to expect from the RHONJ ladies.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.