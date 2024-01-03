Mama June Shannon wins temporary custody of Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s oldest daughter

Mama June Shannon wasn’t fooling around when she said she was ready to fight to keep Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s oldest daughter, Kaitlyn.

It’s been nearly a month since Anna passed away after almost a year-long battle with cancer.

The family revealed Anna was terminal and nearing the end of her life when she and her children moved in with Mama June and her husband, Justin Stroud.

Plans were discussed regarding Anna’s children, and Mama June and Justin were to take in Kaitlyn and raise her, while her younger sister, Kylee, was to live with her dad, Michael Cardwell.

Following Anna’s passing and funeral services, Michael challenged Mama June in court, stating he wanted to raise Kaitlyn and played the role of father in her life for years. He married Anna when she was a single mother to Kaitlyn, and the two welcomed Kylee together.

However, it seems Mama June will continue to raise Kaitlyn, as she was granted temporary custody.

Mama June Shannon gets a win in court

Mama June Shannon won temporary custody of Kaitlyn, which a judge granted until an upcoming hearing.

Why Michael Cardwell challenged Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s wishes is unknown. The two had been divorced for years, and she moved on with Eldridge Toney, whom she married in March 2023.

Kaitlyn’s biological father is unknown, and her birth certificate has no one listed. Anna was solely responsible for her eldest daughter and believed it was best if her mother raised Kaitlyn.

Mama June vowed to fight for her granddaughter, and that’s exactly what she did, scoring a small victory in the battle.

Mama June Shannon reveals she is still sober

There has been speculation that following Anna “Chickadee” Cardwsell’s death, Mama June Shannon may have fallen off the wagon.

She has done several TikTok Lives that have caused concern. However, there is no need to worry.

Mama June says she is “straight sober” and has completed weekly drug tests as a requirement to continue filming for her WEtv show.

Another season of the show is on the way, too. Anna’s journey was filmed, and she shared many of the ups and downs of battling cancer. The crew was there on the day she died but left before she took her final breath. She was open to filming her final moments and funeral, but the crew and network decided against it.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.