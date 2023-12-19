Mama June Shannon slams custody filing as it would be ‘going against her wishes’

There’s a custody battle, and we can’t see we didn’t see this coming.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away on Saturday, December 9, leaving behind her two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

It was shocking to learn that despite being married to Eldridge Toney, he didn’t get custody of Kaitlyn upon Anna’s passing.

Instead, Mama June Shannon has custody of Anna’s eldest daughter and was planning to file to become her permanent legal guardian.

However, it seems that Anna’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, wants Kaitlyn to be with him and her younger sister, Kylee.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There were already questions about why the girls wouldn’t stay together after a traumatic situation like their mother’s passing, which reportedly has both girls “reeling.”

Michael Cardwell wants custody of Kaitlyn, too

According to TMZ, Michael Cardwell filed paperwork to challenge Mama June Shannon for custody of 11-year-old Kaitlyn.

In the filing, it’s reported that Anna Cardwell posted a relationship between Kaitlyn and Michael, both during their marriage and after their divorce. Kaitlyn has grown up with Anna’s ex-husband in her life, and he alleges he’s been more present than Mama June.

Interestingly enough, Michael also mentions Anna and June’s “sordid” relationship. There have been several instances where Anna cut ties with her mother and didn’t speak to her for years. They only were in touch shortly before Anna’s stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in June.

Mama June claps back at Michael Cardwell’s wants

In response to the publication, Mama June Shannon revealed she had not received any legal papers.

However, she said she “can see him in court.”

Mama June is adamant that Anna Cardwell wanted Kaitlyn to stay with her and Justin Stroud. Doing anything else and changing the custody agreement would be “going against her (Anna’s) wishes.”

The WEtv star says that the entire family knew the plan, which was put in place, knowing that Anna would no longer be here.

She insists that Anna was sure Kaitlyn would like to be with Mama June and Justin while Kylee would go to her dad, Michael Cardwell.

It’s only been a little over a week since Anna passed away, and there is already drama surrounding Mama June and her ability to raise Kaitlyn.

Mama June told TMZ, “At the end of the day, the girls have lost their mother so why put them through this.”

Whether or not there will be a custody battle remains to be seen, but Michael seems set on raising Kaitlyn and Kylee — together.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.