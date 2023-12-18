Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s daughters ‘reeling’ from her death

It’s been a little over a week since Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away.

The mom of two was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. Despite rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, Anna lost her battle.

Mama June Shannon hosted Anna at her home while she was in hospice, having her daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, there with her.

Not much has been said about the girls following Anna’s passing, except Kaitlyn, who is currently with Mama June as she has custody of her.

Kaitlyn and Kylee were split up, with Kylee going to live with her dad and Anna’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell.

But now that the hustle and bustle of visitors and services has passed, the girls are having a hard time reconciling their mom’s death.

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s daughters ‘reeling’

After Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s passing, her daughters are reportedly “reeling” as they try to reconcile their mom being gone.

A family source spoke to TMZ, saying the girls, Kaitlyn and Kylee, are taking their mom’s death hard. The family is considering getting them into therapy (where is Dr. Ish Major when you need him?).

Kaitlyn is having an especially tough time as she helped care for Anna, making sure she took her medication and keeping watch over her. She spoke at the service for her mom, sharing special moments with those who attended.

Kylee is still young, so grasping the severity of what happened has been difficult for the 8-year-old. Sources told the publication that Kylee returned to school last week and is leaning on her friends. Keeping things normal for her seems to be the goal.

The sisters reportedly talk on the phone frequently and share their grief.

The Shannon family returns to their lives

After Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s services on December 13, the family stuck around for a few days, but many returned to their lives.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird shared her grieving process with her TikTok followers, revealing she was making shadowboxes from the casket flowers for the girls.

Mama June Shanon confirmed that Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson returned to Colorado, where she lives with her boyfriend, Dralin.

The family is filming a new season for their WEtv show, and Anna’s battle with stage 4 cancer will be a part of it. Anna wanted to film to show everyone what it’s like to battle cancer and to help people in similar situations.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.