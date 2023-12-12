Here’s who has custody of Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s children after her death

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is survived by her two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

The girls were there when Anna passed away at Mama June Shannon’s home on Saturday, December 9.

There’s been speculation about where the girls would end up following Anna’s inevitable passing.

Mama June Shannon’s daughter put up a huge fight against the stage 4 cancer she was diagnosed with in January. Anna went through chemotherapy and radiation before ultimately losing her battle.

The Shannon family knew Anna was terminal, with Mama June confirming the news over the summer.

They are left picking up the pieces as they lay Anna to rest in the coming days.

Anna Cardwell’s daughters will be split up

In the wake of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s passing, Kaitlyn and Kylee will be split up in different homes.

According to TMZ, Mama June Shannon will raise Kaitlyn. She has already moved her in and intends to file for legal guardianship of Anna’s eldest daughter.

The two reportedly have a close relationship, having spent much time together over the last year. Kaitlyn is Mama June’s first grandchild, so they have a special bond.

As for Kylee, the youngest daughter of Anna Cardwell, she will move in with her dad, Michael Cardwell. This plan has reportedly been in place for months as the family planned for the inevitable.

Kaitlyn and Kylee can spend time together despite living in separate homes. The girls are close, and the family is reportedly on the same page about keeping the sisters’ relationship intact.

Anna tragically passed away on Kylee’s birthday, so supporting her has been important in these moments.

Anna Cardwell’s services

It will be a tough week for the Shannon family as they say their final goodbyes at her viewing and service.

Mama June Shannon revealed that Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s viewing will be open to the public for one hour after the family spends time with her. Immediately following the viewing will be a service.

She also asked followers to flock to Anna’s TikTok to show love, share memories, and get it to a million followers after her passing. Mama June also teased that something special would occur during the viewing at the funeral home in Gordon, Georgia.

Whether this will be filmed for their reality TV show on WEtv remains unclear. It’s speculated that some of Anna’s journey was filmed for the upcoming season, but nothing has been confirmed for now.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.