Mama June Shannon invites the public to mourn daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell

Mama June Shannon kept her promise and revealed the plans for Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell to be laid to rest.

The over-the-top reality TV personality has shared updates throughout Anna’s journey, including revealing when she tragically passed away on December 9.

Anna died at Mama June and Justin Stroud’s home, surrounded by her three sisters, her daughters, and other loved ones.

She fought hard, only being diagnosed in January. From chemotherapy to radiation, Anna continued to battle the ugly disease to live for her two little girls.

Despite all the ups and downs, Anna’s fight brought the family together after being estranged for years.

Now, Mama June is tasked with laying her eldest daughter to rest.

Mama June Shannon reveals public viewing for Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell

While taking to social media, Mama June Shannon shared that Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s services and viewing will take place on December 13 at Williams-White Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia.

The family has decided to allow fans to come in and say their goodbyes to Anna for one hour after the family has already had their time to say goodbye. Following the hour for the public, a service will begin.

Mama June wants it to be a celebration of Anna’s life, promising some fun things would be done, including the “Tina dance.”

She also asked followers to show Anna’s TikTok account love by following, liking, and commenting on her videos. Their goal was to get her account to a million followers.

Anna Cardwell’s death is another blow to the Shannon family

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s death is just the latest blow for the Shannon family.

Mama June Shannon went on a drug binge while being with Geno Doak, leaving her family in shambles.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird took over caring for Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. It caused chaos because they were left to figure things out on their own. Pumpkin made it happen, though.

Things are better for Mama June now, and all her children are back in her life. It took a lot of work and therapy, but it was worth it.

The loss of Anna has caused them to evaluate the important things in life, including family. Alana, Pumpkin, and Jessica Shannon all shared tributes to their eldest sister after she passed.

Our condolences go out to the Shannon family as they navigate this unimaginable loss.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.