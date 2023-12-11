Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird says ‘fly high sweet angel’ after sister Anna Cardwell’s tragic passing

Mama June: Road to Redemption star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird is mourning the loss of her big sister, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share a few things following the announcement that Anna passed away on Saturday, December 9.

It’s been a difficult few weeks, with the family learning Anna was on the decline. They took one final trip to Sevierville, Tennessee, not long ago.

Pumpkin has dealt with a lot over the last few years, including raising her youngest sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, after Mama June Shannon went into a downward spiral of drugs while with Geno Doak.

Now she has to mourn the loss of her eldest sister (and her look-al-like) due to cancer.

Before Anna’s passing, Pumpkin shared a somber TikTok asking for prayers.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird shares WEtv statement and family photo

Just after Mama June Shannon confirmed the passing of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts and memories.

She reshared the statement WEtv shared about the passing of Anna, asking, “How do I bounce back from this one.”

Pumpkin asks how she’ll “bounce back” from this. Pic credit: @pumpkin/Instagram

Pumpkin has been by Anna’s side for quite some time, with Mama June helping her oldest daughter throughout her cancer journey.

Watching someone you love die can’t be easy, and now, Pumpkin will have to bury her eldest sister, who was just 29.

This time, she shared another Instagram Story using a family photo, which included Anna.

It was captioned, “Fly high sweet angel.”

Pumpkin shared a family photo taken during Anna Cardwell’s cancer battle. Pic credit: @pumpkin/Instagram

Jessica Shannon shares Anna Cardwell tribute

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird has been the glue that’s held the family together. She took care of both Alana “Honney Boo Boo” Thompson and Jessica Shannon when Mama June Shannon was in the throes of addiction.

Jessica has been sticking close to the family and was there when Anna passed away on Saturday, December 9.

She wrote, “Everyone it hurts so say this but We lost @annamarie35 last night ! It’s hard to think that my sister is gone she was so young and had a bright future ahead of here . She will always be with us and we love and miss her already !! Y’all keep our family and them two sweet baby of hers in your prayers !! Anna I love you and just know we got Katilyn and Kylee for you they will be taken care of❤️💕🥺🙏🏻”

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star hinted that the family would take over care of Anna’s two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee. There had been speculation about what would happen to them, and it seems a plan is in place.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the Shannon family on the loss of Anna Cardwell.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.