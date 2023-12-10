Mama June’s daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell dead at 29

Mama June Shannon’s eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, passed away on Saturday, December 9.

The reality TV star took to social media to announce the sad news, as she promised to do just a day before.

Unfortunately, Anna lost her battle with cancer after less than a year. She was diagnosed in January and began fighting almost immediately.

Anna continued to fight for her two daughters, who were there when their mom passed.

Mama June revealed that all her girls, Alana “Honey Boob Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, and Jessica Shannon, were there when Anna passed at her home, surrounded by those who loved her.

She asked for continued prayers as the family navigated what was next for the family.

Mama June Shannon shares Anna Cardwell’s passing

Across her social media platforms, Mama June Shannon shared the sad update that her eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, passed away.

She was visibly upset in her video, revealing that Anna was surrounded by those she loved until she took her last breath just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9.

Mama June revealed they would be giving further updates as they come but requested fans and followers not send flowers to the funeral home. The family has plans to set up accounts for Anna’s daughters’ future, as something she requested.

She also asked for continued prayers for the family.

Anna Cardwell was estranged from the family for years

Anna Cardwell was estranged from her mom and sisters for several years. She was reintroduced when she showed up at Mama June Shannon’s bridal shower before her beach wedding.

She attended the wedding alongside her sisters and rebuilding the broken relationships.

When Anna announced her battle with cancer, the Shannon family came together to help her.

Mama June has helped care for Anna and her girls over the last several months. Recently, they spent time together as a family in Sevierville, Tennessee. The video of the cabin came just before the announcement that Anna was “transitioning.”

They are working through what’s next for Anna’s girls as a family. Mama June has been updating throughout this journey, and she will likely continue as more information becomes available about funds for the girls, funeral arrangements, and tributes.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mama June and the Shannon family as they navigate the loss of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.