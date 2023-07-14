Mama June confirms Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s cancer is terminal

Mama June Shannon is dealing with a lot right now.

The Mama June: Family Crisis star has been working to repair the relationships with her daughters while filming the current season.

The season finale is happening this week, and it is Mama June’s wedding to Justin Stroud. Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell will be there to walk her down the aisle alongside her other daughters.

Viewers learned of Chickadee’s cancer earlier this year when Mama June told the world about it.

As the family does press ahead of the season finale, Mama June and Chickadee’s sisters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica Shannon, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, spoke about how she is dealing with the devastating diagnosis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It seems that despite it all, Chickadee is handling things quite well.

Mama June Shannon and three of her four daughters spoke with Entertainment Tonight, and Mama June gave an update on her oldest daughter’s health after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

Mama June said, “She just wants to see how it’s gonna go. We don’t know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive, and it grew from nothing to something huge on the left side of her body really fast.”

She continued, “For me, it’s an emotional rollercoaster sometimes. Mentally, it’s always on my mind. We know it’s terminal. She’s stage 4. She’s not gonna go into remission. We’ve all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time ’cause you never know.”

Mama June and her husband, Justin Stroud, moved back to Georgia to help care for Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and her two daughters.

She’s done four rounds of chemo, but unfortunately, the cancer continues to attack her body.

As for her daughters, they are aware of what’s happening but don’t completely understand as they are just 10 and 7.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird talked about the girls and how they are holding up, saying, “The 10-year-old is aware, I don’t think she fully understands. I think she understands that Mommy is sick and Mommy might not be here for a while… She’s 10, but she’s a lot more mature than that because she’s been raised around older people.”

What will happen with Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell moving forward?

With chemo over for Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, two options are left. She can do immunotherapy or clinical trials, but whether she will choose either option is unclear.

Anna has held up well during her chemo, with minimal side effects. She no longer has hair or eyebrows, but she didn’t get incredibly sick like many had expected.

Even though Anna’s diagnosis is terminal, she plans to fight, and her mama and sisters aren’t giving up hope.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.