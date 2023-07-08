Honey Boo Boo’s dad Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson ghosts rehab

It looks like Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson may be in for another heartbreak.

Her father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, was supposed to report to a rehab facility earlier this week but seemingly ghosted the entire ordeal.

Sugar Bear allegedly reached out to Lamar Odom to get help with a pain pill addiction. He had been using medications to control his diabetes and severe depression and anxiety.

Details about how bad the addiction was or how long he had been using weren’t made public, but Odom offered to get him into a facility in Kansas City.

Unfortunately, though, Sugar Bear didn’t show up — at least not yet.

With all Alana has going on, learning about her father and his battle couldn’t have been easy.

Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson ghosts rehab

According to TMZ, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson did not report to the rehab facility as expected.

The former reality TV dad was supposed to fly to Kansas City and work on restoring his life. His relationship with his daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been strained for over a year, and with his recent romantic endeavor ending, he appeared to want to right some of his wrongs.

Sources seem to believe Sugar Bear got cold feet and ducked out because he didn’t even get on the flight he was supposed to be on. He had previously attempted to get off the hook by saying he couldn’t miss work, so his ghosting rehab isn’t surprising.

Despite efforts to get in touch with him, Sugar Bear hasn’t responded to Lamar Odom or his team. They are hopeful he will reach back out, but attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson missed much of Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson’s life

The last several years of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s life have been chaotic. She ended up living with her big sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, after Mama June Shannon began a downward spiral into drugs with Geno Doak.

All of that was chronicled in Mama June: Family Crisis, and Sugar Bear was seeing Alana for some time before he eventually faded into the background and allowed Pumpkin to raise her sister.

Now that Alana has graduated high school and turned 18, the ball is in her court on the relationship she will have with her parents. She is currently working on restoring things with Mama June as they have continued to film their reality TV show and made strides toward making amends.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.