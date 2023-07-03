Honey Boo Boo cries as Mama June hugs her for the first time in years

Mama June Shannon has been working ti rebuild a relationship with her daughters during Mama June: Family Crisis.

So much has happened since Here Comes Honey Boo Boo debuted in 2012, making the family a household name and a bunch of money.

Viewers have watched as June and her girls did their best with what they were given. Or did they?

June spiraled into active addiction and lost her children when she chose Geno Doak and drugs over them. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird cared for Alana and her older sister, Jessica.

Now that June is clean and sober, she wants a relationship with her daughters and for them to be there when she marries Justin Stroud. She was even desperate enough to call Dr. Ish Major, who had worked with the family several times before.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And through a therapy weekend with the good doctor, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was able to receive a hug from her mother after several years of not having one.

Mama June’s daughters opened up about hurts while in therapy with Dr. Ish Major

In an attempt to bring Mama June Shannon back together with her daughters, Dr. Ish Major set up a girls-only weekend.

Jessica, Alana, and Pumpkin showed up to work through their issues with June, but Anna Cardwell couldn’t attend as she was beginning her cancer journey.

Dr. Ish put together several exercises, and the girls let their guard down. They discussed their hurts caused by June, and Alana was emotional about not having her mama for school events and other milestones she’s missed because of the drugs and men.

It was then that Alana and June hugged and got even more emotional. Alana revealed that it was the first time the two embraced in several years, which saddened everyone around them.

Honey Boo Boo graduates high school

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson graduated high school earlier this year. Despite all of the odds stacked against her with Mama June Shannon’s very public issues, she was able to pull through and get her education.

June was present for that, which means that the therapy weekend with Dr. Ish Major likely helped the girls move forward with their mama.

We know they showed up for June’s wedding to see her marry Justin Stroud as photos were shared from the event. They are sticking together as Anna Cardwell battles cancer, but at this point, it’s just a waiting game.

There is still plenty to work through, but it seems Mama June Shannon and her girls are working toward a better relationship.

Mama June Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.