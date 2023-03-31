Mama June’s oldest daughter diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

As if life for Mama June Shannon and her daughters wasn’t chaotic enough, the family was dealt another devastating blow.

Mama June has four daughters — Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Lauryn Efird, Jessica Shannon, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. Three of the four girls have been featured on WEtv’s Mama June: Road to Redemption, but Anna was previously on the other reality TV shows the family has done over the years.

Despite a rocky few years for the family, they all came together in 2023.

Anna was at Mama June’s wedding earlier this year in February. It was the second time she wed Justin Stroud after the two previously tied the knot in March 2022 at a courthouse.

Things have been tough for Anna lately, and she has an uphill battle ahead of her.

In January, Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

What kind of cancer does Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell have?

According to TMZ, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in January after complaining of stomach aches, and further testing was ordered.

She has stage 4 adrenal cancer, and it was found in three places in her body. Anna’s liver, kidney, and lung have been affected by cancer.

Last month, the former reality TV star underwent her first round of chemo, and she has her entire family by her side.

Anna has two daughters and a boyfriend, Eldridge, who has reportedly been by her side throughout the entire journey.

Where has Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell been?

While the world watched Mama June Shannon’s life crumble on national television, her daughters Lauryn Efird, Jessica Shannon, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson were along for the ride. Where was Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell?

Viewers know the relationship between Anna and Mama June is contentious at best. Her mom didn’t raise her, but she did appear in earlier seasons of the reality TV series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. In fact, Anna claimed she was not paid for her appearances at all.

She married Michael Cardwell and moved away from the Mama June Shannon chaos to raise her own little family. However, things didn’t work out between them, and she is currently with her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney.

Anna has been mentioned a few times on Mama June: Road to Redemption, but she did not participate in therapy or the rehab program June and her ex, Geno Doak, participated in.

With her stage 4 cancer diagnosis, the family has come together. Anna will likely appear in the upcoming season of Maman June: Road to Redemption, as it is said to include her wedding on the beach when she remarried Justin Stroud.

Mama June: Road to Redemption returns May 5 at 9/8c on WEtv.