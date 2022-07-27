Mama June doesn’t want Honey Boo Boo to have weight loss surgery

Mama June isn’t happy about Alana Thompson’s weight loss surgery. Pic credit: @mamajune/Instagram

Alana Thompson is supposed to have weight loss surgery next month after celebrating her 17th birthday.

News about the procedure broke last week, though there were conflicting stories.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star is reportedly undecided about the procedure but did admit it would be a quick way to lose all of the weight.

Mama June isn’t thrilled that her daughter would choose to do something like this before her 18th birthday and feels she should wait another year before going through with it.

Alana reportedly weighs around 275 pounds and would like to get down to about 150 pounds.

It’s a big lifestyle and diet change; if Alana can’t mast self-control and discipline, it could be the wrong move.

Mama June weighs in on Alana Thompson’s weight loss surgery

According to TMZ, Mama June Shannon isn’t happy about Alana Thompson’s decision to have the procedure done.

She said, “I’m supportive if this is something Alana wants to get, but I would say she needs to wait until she’s 18 years old.”

Based on what June wants, it would be another year before Alana could go through with the weight loss surgery.

She also told the publication, “It kind of bothers me that Pumpkin didn’t tell me. If Alana wants to do it, she should wait to sign her own paperwork at 18.”

Despite June’s feelings, she no longer has a say over Alana and anything that happens with her. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her husband, Josh Efird, have custody of the teenager, which includes all decision-making for her.

Mama June signed the paperwork and the mother and daughter ended up in court battling over child support. In April, Pumpkin and Josh were awarded $800 a month in child support, which was due to start in May.

Where do Alana and Pumpkin stand with Mama June?

Things between Alana Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, and Mama June Shannon aren’t good.

The girls revealed they weren’t told about June marrying Justin Stroud, and they found out about it with the rest of the world.

It doesn’t appear there is much contact between Mama and the girls, and there’s been speculation that there may be a spinoff show featuring Pumpkin, Jessica, and Alana, without June being a part of it.

A lot has changed since Mama June and her girls have been on reality TV, and it might be time to move on.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.