Mama June’s ex Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson headed to Lamar Odom’s rehab

There’s another crisis in Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s life.

Her dad, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, is headed to rehab for an addiction to pain pills.

It’s been quite some time since Mama June: Family Crisis viewers have seen Sugar Bear. He attempted to have a relationship with Alana after she began living with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, but that didn’t last.

Sugar Bear eventually disappeared from Alana’s life, and the two have been estranged for over a year. His marriage to Jennifer (Mama June Shannon’s nemesis) failed, and since then, things appear to have spiraled downhill.

He is reportedly working on restoring his life and is expected to enter a rehab facility connected to Lamar Odom.

This may be the move needed to begin repairing his relationship with Alana and being a more present father.

Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson heads to rehab

According to TMZ, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson reached out to Lamar Odom and asked for help getting placed in one of his facilities.

The two reportedly met through their management, and Sugar Bear felt it was time to get his life back on track after the recent breakup he suffered.

He is expected to arrive at the Kansas-based facility at some point tonight. The publication revealed his addiction to pain pills stems from his diabetes and bouts of severe depression and anxiety.

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson deals with two addict parents

This news comes after Mama June Shannon has been working on her sobriety after getting into heavy drugs and losing everything she worked hard to obtain. Her relationship with Geno Doak coincided with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s relationship and subsequent marriage to Jennifer.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was dealt a tough hand with her mom going off with Geno and Sugar Bear, unable to step up to take care of her or remain consistent in her life.

The battle between June and Jennifer was highlighted in Mama June: From Not to Hot, including competing for a cover shoot in a red swimsuit. Alana watched as the two women battled to see which was better, with Sugar Bear watching from the sidelines.

With Jennifer and Sugar Bear divorced and him heading to rehab for treatment, there is hope that he could rekindle a relationship with his daughter. He wasn’t present for Alana’s graduation, but her sisters and her mom were there to show support.

As viewers watch all that happened to Alana throughout her life, she is working on mending her relationship with June, as she, Pumpkin, and the kids are currently in Florida with her on vacation.

Sugar Bear took the first step in making changes, and with therapy, he may be able to work through some of the issues that have plagued him throughout his time on reality TV.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.