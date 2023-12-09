Mama June’s daughter Anna Cardwell ‘transitioning’ as she asks for ‘continued prayers’

Mama June Shannon is hoping for a miracle this Christmas season.

The WEtv star opened up to her fan base over the weekend, updating them on her eldest daughter, Anna Cardwell.

Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year and has been battling the disease while surrounded by her mom and sisters.

Before Mama June shared the news about Anna, it had been years since followers had seen Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell. She wasn’t filming any longer and was estranged from the family, including her sisters.

However, that changed when she showed up at Mama June’s bridal shower and met Justin Stroud and his family. Anna was also part of the beach wedding for Mama June and her husband, despite them having been married at the courthouse.

The last several months have been about spending time together as a united family, and after the most recent Anna update, it seems time is running short.

Mama June Shannon took to TikTok to update her followers on Anna Cardwell and her battle against stage 4 cancer.

She confirmed that Anna was still fighting, but a “transition” was happening and that when she passes, there will be a social media update from the family.

June said, “I just want to let you know that some things have changed in our lives over the past few weeks that are totally out of control.”

The reality TV star continued, “As we are going through this transition, we are asking for continued prayers for Anna, continued prayers for the family, continue your thoughts and appreciation.”

Just before Mama June Shannon updated her social media followers on Anna Cardwell’s condition, she shared the family had spent time in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Mama June has worked hard to be there for Anna to make up for what happened when she went off the rails, became addicted to drugs, and abandoned her family.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird stepped up to care for Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson amid June’s struggles while also caring for her own children. Jessica Shannon was also under Pumpkin’s wing.

When news about Anna’s terminal condition hit the family, they all stepped up. Pumpkin and Jessica have spent time with Anna over the last several months.

After their latest trip to Tennessee, their time together seems borrowed moving forward. Mama June will address when Anna passes, but until then, she will remain focused on her daughter and granddaughters as the “transition” occurs.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.