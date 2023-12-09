Mama June’s daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird asks for prayers after Anna Cardwell update

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird is asking for prayers as her big sister, Anna Cardwell, continues to battle stage 4 cancer.

Her request came after Mama June Shannon released an update about Anna, saying that she was “transitioning” and asking for “continued prayers” as the family faced a difficult time ahead.

Pumpkin and the family have all rallied around Anna since she went public with her stage 4 cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Shannon family has been in the spotlight for over a decade, as viewers have followed them since Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was just a little girl.

With the difficult times ahead, Mama June and Pumpkin stepped up to be there for Anna despite their years-long estrangement. Fences were mended, and now, more heartbreak is coming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As things continue to decline, Pumpkin shared her update.

Pumpkin says, ‘Just say a prayer for us’

On TikTok, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird shared a video where she was silent and let her actions and the Billie Eilish song do the talking.

She is clearly sad and tired, dressed down, and not put together like she typically does when putting out content on social media.

Pumpkin captioned the upload, “Just say a prayer for us.”

During what is supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, the family is experiencing heartbreak.

Anna Cardwell was given the news she was terminal earlier this year. Pumpkin and Mama June Shannon rallied around her, along with June’s other two daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Jessica Shannon.

With Mama June’s talk of transition and revealing she wouldn’t be on social media until it was time to share news about Anna, it seems things have taken a turn quickly.

Pumpkin steps up for her sisters

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird is the glue that holds the family together.

She was there when Mama June Shannon took off and left Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson in her care while using drugs and partying with Geno Doak.

And she’s there now when Anna Cardwell and her daughters need her. Recently, Pumpkin and the family spent time in Tennessee at a cabin to make some memories before they couldn’t anymore.

With the holidays in roughly two weeks, Pumpkin and Mama June are asking for prayers and looking somber in their videos, so it doesn’t appear to be a happy time of year for their family.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.