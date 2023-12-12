Here’s why Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s death hit family extra hard

Mama June Shannon’s daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, passed away on Saturday, December 9.

She battled stage 4 cancer for nearly a year before she succumbed to the terrible disease.

While December 9 will always be a reminder of a life taken too soon, the date was notable for another reason.

Anna’s youngest daughter, Kylee, celebrated her eighth birthday on December 9.

The tragedy of the loss of her mom will forever be linked to her birthday.

In a statement to Today, it was confirmed Anna passed on Kylee’s birthday.

It said, “Sadly, Anna passed away on her youngest daughter, Kylee’s birthday. We ask for prayers for the family during this difficult time as they try to process this great loss and make arrangements.”

Mama June Shannon vows to take care of Anna Cardwell’s children

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell had two little girls — Kaitlyn and Kylee.

When Mama June Shannon confirmed the passing of Anna, she revealed there were plans to set up accounts for the girls’ future. The information should be forthcoming.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” also promised her sister that she would have the girls, too.

The family came together when Mama June married Justin Stroud, and following Anna’s cancer diagnosis, they were spending time together quite frequently.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Jessica Shannon have worked hard to support Anna as she fought to live for her children.

Mama June confirmed that all of the girls were there when Anna passed, and Alana made note of that in the tribute she shared in honor of her eldest sister.

Mama June Shannon has been providing updates about Anna Cardwell for months.

She told followers when Anna was “transitioning,” promising to return when she had an update about her passing, and she did that.

Funeral arrangements must be made, and other things must happen before the family can return to their new normal.

There’s speculation that some of Anna’s cancer battle was filmed for a new season on WEtv, though nothing has been confirmed. However, a family photo circulating indicates they were in the studio at some point.

The coming weeks will be challenging to navigate, especially with Christmas so close. Mama June has asked for continued prayers as they move forward with what needs to be done, including grieving the tremendous lot.

Our condolences to the Shannon family on the loss of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.