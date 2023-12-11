Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson shares heartbeaking tribute to Anna Cardwell

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has suffered a lot over the last few years, and the hits keep on coming.

As her life has played out on reality TV, Alana has grown up in front of viewers’ eyes.

She is no longer the “Honey Boo Boo” everyone watched but a young adult trying to make her way in this world.

Unfortunately, she has suffered yet another loss in her life.

The reality TV star’s eldest sister, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, lost her battle with cancer over the weekend, and Alana is mourning her.

With Christmas on the horizon, the unimaginable loss of her big sister has hit Alana hard, as she noted in her tribute to Anna.

Alana Thompson mourns big sister Anna Cardwell

Taking to her Instagram, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson shared a tribute to her big sister.

She wrote, in part, “This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make 💔 Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now.”

Alana went on to reveal it wasn’t easy to watch her 29-year-old sister battle cancer over the last year.

The two share a particular thing, too — their birthdays. Anna was 11 when Alana was born. Both were born on August 28.

In her tribute, Alana said, “And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!”

Will Mama June viewers get to see more of Anna Cardwell?

The photo Alana “Honey Boo Boo Thompson” used to share a tribute for Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell seemingly hints that filming was done during her journey with cancer.

It’s been a few months since viewers have seen Mama June on WeTv, but we suspect they may have filmed over the summer, with the photo above looking like it was taken in a studio.

Anna had been sharing her journey on social media and joined TikTokm along with her sisters to sell products and do battles. She hadn’t been active in a little less than a month, which signaled something was off.

The family asked for continued prayers as they dealt with the next steps, which would include laying Anna to rest. Mama June Shannon promised to keep followers updated, and she has done a good job so far.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.