Anna Cardwell’s cancer battle timeline — Mama June’s daughter fought hard

Mama June Shannon’s daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, passed away on Saturday, December 9.

Anna was just 29 at the time of her passing, and she left behind two young daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

The eldest of Mama June’s daughters put up a tough fight against the stage 4 cancer she was diagnosed with earlier this year.

Followers wondered about Anna when she went missing from social media for a few weeks. That prompted Mama June to share a message that Anna was “transitioning” while asking for continued prayers.

Chickadee died peacefully surrounded by her sisters, Jessica Shannon, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Mama June, her daughters, Justin Stroud, her boyfriend, and other family members.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite losing the battle, Anna put up a strong fight.

Anna Cardwell’s cancer diagnosis

In March, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell was revealed to have been diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma after complaining about stomach pains and undergoing testing.

It was already stage 4 when it was found, which didn’t bode well against the odds.

She was given the news in January and, when it was made public, had already decided to undergo chemotherapy to try and combat the horrible disease.

Anna underwent four rounds of chemotherapy by July, which is when Mama June Shannon confirmed that she was terminal.

Mama June was by Anna’s side as she went for treatments and hospital stays. They shared some of the journey on social media; we expect they filmed some of it for an upcoming season of their WEtv show.

Anna Cardwell’s decline

While battling stage 4 cancer, Anna Cardwell remained active on social media.

She got into TikTok, selling products and doing battles with her sisters. Anna’s hair was growing back after she lost it while going through chemotherapy earlier in the year.

Her last TikTok was shared in early November when the decline started.

Mama June Shannon shared that the family was taking one final trip with Anna and her daughters. She showed off the cabin they stayed in in Sevierville, Tennessee, and just a while later, Mama June asked for prayers as Anna was “transitioning.”

In the announcement revealing Anna passed away, Mama June revealed her eldest daughter was in her home. All of her girls were there, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson alluded to Anna waiting until she arrived before she took her final breaths.

Details about where Anna will be laid to rest and funds set up for her daughters are forthcoming and will likely come from Mama June when she has everything put together.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.