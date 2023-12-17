Here’s why Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell wanted to film her journey

It’s been a week since Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away at Mama June Shannon’s home surrounded by her family.

Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January and lost her battle on December 9, the same day her youngest daughter celebrated her birthday.

It was confirmed that Anna decided to film her journey for the family’s reality TV show after her passing.

She was open about what was happening and even okayed her final moments and her funeral being filmed. However, production left before Anna took her last breath, and the funeral was not filmed, though several crew members attended the services.

While some viewers may find it hard to watch the season, Anna was determined to share her struggles to help others in similar situations.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her husband, Eldridge Toney, was supportive of her decision.

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell wanted to ‘bring awareness’

While speaking with PEOPLE about his wife’s decision to film her months-long cancer journey, Eldridge Toney explained Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s intent.

He said, “The filming was something that Anna wanted to do. She wanted to bring awareness to her rare type of cancer because there is still so much unknown about it and it is very rare.”

Anna’s cancer diagnosis didn’t go public until March, when Mama June Shannon’s eldest daughter, revealed she was in a fight for her life.

She spent a lot of time with Mama June and her family as she battled stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. Anna never wanted to know how much time she had left and continued to keep herself busy on TikTok with her siblings.

The family went on a “final” trip to Sevierville, Tennessee, just days before Anna passed away. She entered hospice three weeks before she died, and that all took place at Mama June’s house.

What’s next for the family after Anna Cardwell’s passing?

Eldridge Toney returned to the home he shared with Anna Cardwell and her two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee — but without any of them.

Mama June Shannon has Kaitlyn with her and plans to file for legal guardianship of her. Kylee went to live with her dad and Anna’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell.

The plan is to have Eldridge maintain relationships with the girls he’s helped raise despite being separated.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird is beginning her grief process, recently opening up about losing Anna in an emotional video. And Jessica Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson have each paid tribute to their big sister.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.