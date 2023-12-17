Here’s where Mama June Shannon stands with her daughters following Anna Cardwell’s death

Mama June Shannon has had rocky relationships with her daughters over the last few years.

After getting involved with Geno Doak, Mama June went on a downward spiral that led to drug abuse and near financial ruin.

She was estranged from Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell for years before she showed up to her wedding shower.

It’s been a complicated few years for the Shannon family, with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird stepping up to take care of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and also giving Jessica Shannon a place to stay.

There are still some issues that likely need ironing out, but it seems that Anna’s cancer battle brought the family closer together.

Here’s where Mama June stands with her daughters today.

Why was Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell estranged from Mama June?

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell was estranged from Mama June Shannon after rumors surfaced that she was in a relationship with a man she dated when Anna was just a child.

Mark McDaniel was in prison from 2004 until 2014 when he was reportedly back in Mama June’s life. Anna was 20 at the time and spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her mother’s decision.

She said, “It’s Mama’s fault. She has to live with it. She has brung the past back and now she can’t get it away. I’m mad. I’m upset. I feel betrayed. I feel very hurt. That’s the main thing that I am — I feel very hurt that Mama let him come around.”

Mama June and Anna reconciled, and they spent the last year together as she battled stage 4 cancer. She died at Mama June’s house, and now Mama June has custody of her eldest daughter, Kaitlyn, and plans to file for permanent guardianship.

Where does Mama June stand with Jessica, Pumpkin, and Alana?

Following Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s death, things appear to be okay between Mama June Shannon and her remaining daughters.

However, it wasn’t an easy feat to get where they are.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird took on Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson after Mama June’s spiral, eventually gaining all rights to her younger sister.

There was plenty of animosity between the sisters and their mother, much of it captured on their WEtv show.

It seems Mama June’s relationship with Justin Stroud and subsequent marriage have helped the family heal. Pumpkin even praised her stepdad for being a “rock” amid the loss of Anna.

A new season will chronicle Anna’s battle with cancer as she wanted to share what she was dealing with, including all of the ups and downs.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.