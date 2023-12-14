Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird calls Justin Stroud the ‘biggest rock’ during Anna Cardwell’s cancer battle

Mama June Shannon and the family laid 29-year-old Anna Cardwell to rest on December 13.

Anna passed away on December 9, just before midnight, in Mama June’s home, where she was placed on hospice three weeks prior.

The service was open to the public, with an hour of visitation after the family could say their final goodbyes.

It’s been an emotional month for Mama June and the Shannon family as they prepared for the end of Anna’s life, and a surprising someone stepped up to the plate.

Initially, Justin Stroud got mixed reviews from June’s daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica Shannon, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. However, they seemed to have changed their tune.

Justin stepped up to help the family during Anna’s cancer battle, and the girls acknowledged that.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird praises Justin Stroud

As mentioned above, the public was invited to attend Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s funeral.

A representative from PEOPLE was there after being invited, and they had a chance to speak with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird.

Pumpkin revealed that the Shannon family is “doing the best they can” amid the circumstances.

Pumpkin later revealed Justin Stroud had really stepped up for Mama June Shannon and the entire family.

She said, “Because he’s not blood, it was even that much more amazing how he just stepped up and [showed us] what a good person he is.”

Justin was the “biggest rock” in the family, taking care of things that needed to be handled while the family spent time with Anna. He took the burden off Mama June and allowed her to be there for her daughter’s every need.

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson cosigns Justin Stroud stepping up

The publication also caught up with Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson too.

She cosigned what Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird said about Justin Stroud and how he stepped up during the family’s time of need.

Alana said, “I mean, he’s not even blood but he was doing everything.”

The reality TV star also admitted Anna Cardwell’s passing was “surreal” and that she was “still processing” everything that happened over the last several days.

Anna’s cancer battle was chronicled for the family’s WEtv show, and many of the crew members attended the funeral. They were there in a friend capacity as none of the funeral was filmed.

The next few weeks will be a learning curve for the family as they navigate their new normal without Anna.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.