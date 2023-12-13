Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s cancer battle documented for TV — Here’s what we know

As we suspected, the WEtv cameras were there to document Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s battle with stage 4 cancer.

Anna’s battle began last January when she was diagnosed with cancer, but the family didn’t announce it until March.

She fought hard to live for her children, doing numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation almost until the end.

Mama June Shannon asked for “continued prayers” last week as Anna was “transitioning.” Soon after, she returned to social media to announce her eldest daughter had lost her battle.

The reality TV star revealed Anna passed away in her home, surrounded by her sisters, daughters, and other family members.

Cameras were not filming when Anna died, and the funeral will not be filmed.

While Monsters and Critics speculated Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell filmed some of her battle for Mama June: Road to Redemption, it seems much of it was documented, including moments near the end of her life.

TMZ confirmed Anna filmed her cancer journey.

Anna wanted to share her journey with others going through something similar. She was determined to show her struggles, as she was always open with her fans and followers.

She was so candid that she had given permission for her final moments to be filmed, and her funeral too. However, production felt it was important for the family to share those moments with themselves only and opted to leave Mama June Shannon’s home before Anna passed.

Family sources confirmed Anna was admitted to hospice three weeks before she passed. That aligns with her last social media post, which was in mid-November.

Anna Cardwell’s daughter, Kaitlyn, will likely continue to film

Anna Cardwell’s oldest daughter, Kaitlyn, will likely continue to be featured on future seasons of the WEtv show.

Kaitlyn has moved in with Mama June Shannon, and the reality star plans to file for guardianship of her eldest grandchild.

Kylee, Anna’s youngest daughter, is with her father and Anna’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell. The family revealed there are plans to ensure the girls remain close and see each other often.

Services for Anna are on December 13, and Mama June revealed they are open to the public after the family does a private viewing.

As the family moves forward with their new reality, there will likely be an adjustment period. However, they have legions of fans rooting and praying for them.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.