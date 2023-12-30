Mama June Shannon denies doing drugs, says she’s ‘straight sober’

Mama June Shannon lost her eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, to cancer just three weeks ago.

The last several months have been spent taking care of Anna while she fought against the ugly disease.

In the days since Anna’s passing, Mama June has spent a lot of time on TikTok, which appears to be her favorite social media medium.

There have been questions about whether the WEtv star is using drugs again, especially after the trauma of watching her daughter die.

However, despite some kooky TikTok lives, Mama June denies she is using any drugs at all.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She blamed the weird actions on trying to read the comments because she is blind in one eye, making it difficult to see things.

Mama June Shannon insists she’s ‘straight sober’

After several TikTok lives where Mama June Shannon has addressed that she is not on drugs, she decided to take matters to a more public forum.

According to TMZ, Mama June told them, “I have been straight sober since Jan 27, 2020.”

She continued, “I don’t do drugs, I don’t smoke cigarettes and I don’t even drink.”

Mama June said she was cooking during a recent live and bent down to read the comments. She was not using drugs off-camera.

And if that isn’t enough for critics to believe Mama June is living the straight and narrow life, she told the outlet that she has to take weekly drug tests to continue to film her WEtv show. It’s a requirement from production, and she has not yet failed a test.

Mama June Shannon lost nearly everything to drugs

Mama June Shannon has been on reality TV for years. She has shown the world the ups and downs and even hit rock bottom while filming her WEtv show.

After meeting and getting into a serious relationship with Geno Doak, Mama June began using illicit drugs, which nearly cost her everything.

She blew through an obscene amount of money, checked out of being a mother to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and nearly landed herself in jail.

Since getting sober, Mama June has worked on rebuilding her relationship with her daughters, and things seem to be moving in the right direction. However, not all is forgotten.

Her marriage to Justin Stroud has been a highlight, and it seems her girls appreciate his place in her life. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird called Stroud a “rock” for the family as Anna was in the final stages of her life.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.