Makeup-free Erika Jayne spotted heading to private gym

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is finally back to filming after an extended hiatus, and Erika Jayne is spending her downtime working on her fitness.

With a bare face and no glam, which is not something that fans are used to seeing, Erika pulled up to a gym in Los Angeles looking casual and ready to get sweaty.

The Pretty Mess singer sported a black graphic tee and black pants, covered with a long white jacket that draped to her feet.

She also donned dark black sunglasses — maybe in an attempt to not be spotted.

Her signature long blonde locks were blowing in the breeze and she wore a black hair scrunchie on her wrist as her other hand carried her phone and her bright pink tote bag.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erika and crew were spotted last month filming in Vegas while clad in head-to-toe western wear for their first cast trip since the exit of Lisa Rinna in January.

Fans are anxiously awaiting the return of RHOBH after filming was delayed for several months after a dramatic reunion.

Erika Jayne rocks a bright pink bag as she heads into a workout in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID

RHOBH: Erika Jayne is spilling the tea and the ‘gloves are off’

In February, Erika revealed that she could possibly have another book in the works to follow up on her first memoir, Pretty Mess, which was released in 2018.

Teasing her new work, Erika took to Instagram saying, “It’s time to write another NYT Bestseller. Gloves are off and Im feeling good,” as she posed nearly naked but in full glam.

Much has changed in Erika’s life since her last book, as she is now single and going through tumultuous legal issues dealing with her ex-husband, Tom Girardi.

Erika has been very careful about what she says about her legal cases, so a tell-all book would surely be a best-seller.

Erika Jayne teases a brand-new business venture

Aside from her role as the resident villain on RHOBH, Erika is always focused on other projects. While walking the red carpet at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music Awards, Erika revealed a brand new business venture but remained coy about the details.

“I can’t tell you a lot other than…” she said before turning to her lawyer Dina LaPolt to ask what details could be given. The lawyer revealed, “It’s gonna be in Las Vegas, and it’s gonna be amazing. It’s going to feature Erika and it’s going to be original and we’re building it.”

Could it be the start of a Las Vegas residency? Erika has been involved in the music and entertainment world for years, and she enjoys putting on a show or production with her creative director, Mikey Minden.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.