The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has had enough, and she’s taking the gloves off as she gets ready to tell all.

It’s been a headline-making couple of years for Erika following her filing for divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi and all their legal troubles.

Erika has come under fire for things she said on RHOBH regarding the various lawsuits and legal struggles, especially regarding the Lion Air plane crash case.

Now as Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills kicks off filming, Erika’s ready to speak her truth.

Erika’s still dealing with her divorce and legal issues, but that doesn’t appear to be stopping her from staying silent anymore.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In true Erika fashion, she was blunt and bold when she teased what was coming next over the weekend.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne teases a new book

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Erika showed a super sultry picture to make a couple of declarations. The black and white photo featured the Pretty Mess singer lying in a sexy pose wearing nothing but underwear.

The blonde bombshell had her long locks parted to the side and flowing down the front to hide part of her bare chest while her arm was strategically placed to cover the rest.

Erika was in full glam for the shot and used it to make a statement, writing in the caption, “It’s time to write another NYT Bestseller. Gloves are off and Im feeling good. 💅🏻.”

She got positive feedback from her former RHOBH costar Lisa Rinna who told Erika, “DO IT!” while The Real Housewives of New York City alum Sonja Morgan stated, “I feel it. 🔥❤️.”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika Jayne’s book Pretty Mess is a New York Times Best Seller

In 2018 Erika released her memoir Pretty Mess and didn’t hold back in telling her story. Erika talked about her marriage to Tom, who was 33 years older than her, and how she made the first move on him.

The book also had her writing about joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, thanks to a chat with Yolanda Hadid. Erika was an open book, no pun intended, with her memoir, and it became a New York Times Best Seller.

“My pretties, we did it!!! #PrettyMess made it to the NY Times Best Sellers! I couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you💖,” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing her exciting news.

Erika has teased writing another book because so much has happened since she wrote her first one. However, on RHOBH, Erika has been very careful about what to say for legal reasons, so it could be a while before a new book from her arrives.

Then again, she’s Erika Jayne, and she’s all about doing what she wants to live her best life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.