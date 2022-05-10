Mahogany Roca does Q&A, responds to questions about fake Airbnb on Before the 90 Days

Mahogany Roca addressed a question about the fake Air BnB scandal from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Mahogany Roca answered two questions that appear to keep coming up related to different discrepancies from the show.

Mahogany addressed the speculation that she took Ben to an Airbnb that she tried to pass off as her own. She also brought up why she did not meet Ben at the airport.

During the Before the 90 Days Tell All, Mahogany maintained that she was being truthful about the apartment she brought Ben to actually being hers.

The sketchiness and questionability of the situation have apparently still been lingering for viewers because Mahogany felt the need to address it again officially.

Mahogany Roca dished on a question related to the fake Airbnb on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

On Instagram, Mahogany made a post that featured two filtered photos of herself.

In the caption, she did a short Q&A with questions that she appeared to keep getting asked.

Mahogany wrote, “Q&A (fire emoji).” Mahogany did not specify who asked her this question, but she said, “had asked me why I had rented an airbnb at the show? The answer is never, I lived in front of the sea a few months before.”

She continued with a different topic, “The other question was why I did not go to the airport? It was never my idea not to go. It was a special request from one person and i received a call and he asking me not to go.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Mahogany’s murky responses did not provide the detail or explanation that 90 Day fans were probably looking for, but her response does mean that she has doubled down on her position that she did not lie to Ben.

Mahogany Roca and Ben Rathbun used a translator app to communicate

90 Day Fiance viewers and cast members alike found it strange that Ben and Mahogany used a translator app to communicate despite Mahogany being able to speak English.

Mahogany proved several times throughout the season that she could understand and speak English very well, so it confused the 90 Day audience as to why she and Ben relied on the translator app so much.

Even during the Tell All, Mahogany responded in Spanish even though she appeared to understand what was going on and what was being said in English.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.