Evelin Villegas calls Mahogany Roca ‘the strangest’ 90 Day Fiance cast member

Evelin Villegas shared her confused feelings about 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Mahogany Roca on social media. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Evelin Villegas is watching Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days because she recently threw shade at cast member Mahogany Roca by calling her character strange.

Evelin appears to be feeling perplexed about Mahogany and Ben’s storyline and Mahogany’s purpose and behavior. Evelin summarized her opinion in a pointed jab at the current Before the 90 Days star.

Specifically, Evelin called Mahogany “the strangest cast member I ever seen.”

While Evelin did not elaborate on why she feels that Mahogany is strange, viewers can guess that it may have to do with the same things onlookers have been talking about all season long.

Through her Instagram stories, Evelin shared a clip from the latest episode of Before the 90 Days and added her own commentary.

Evelin commented over the video, “Seriously the strangest cast member I ever seen. So weird, everything about this is just weird (zany face emoji).”

Evelin remarked on Mahogany’s character on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Across social media, viewers first thought that Mahogany would be a catfish. After viewers met her, they still thought she was a catfish since her pictures and social media were highly filtered and exaggerated.

As viewers learned more about Mahogany, more strange things kept happening. Like how she spoke English almost perfectly and understood everything Benjamin was saying, but the pair relied on the translator app.

The apartment that Mahogany claimed to be hers didn’t add up for some viewers who thought it was an Air BnB. The fact that Ben was sure Mahogany told him she was 24 and her actual age of 22 also struck viewers as weird.

Evelin Villegas recently opened up about her struggle with anxiety and depression

Evelin Villegas tends to be pretty open on social media and recently discussed her ongoing battle with anxiety and depression.

She was asked about the extent of her anxiety by a 90 Day fan, and Evelin gave a long answer about when it started, how it’s been going, and how she copes with it.

In her response, Evelin gave Corey a shout-out for supporting her but says that anxiety and depression are feelings that she lives with constantly but is seeking therapy for.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.