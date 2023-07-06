MAFS update: Here’s what Noi and Steve are up to now

Things seemed hopeful for Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak when they were matched on Season 14 of Married at First Sight, but that was short-lived.

Initially, viewers were rooting for the couple, but they quickly turned on Noi due to some of her complaints about Steve.

As the eight-week experiment continued, the couple had many issues to work through, and we were unsure whether they would make it.

On Decision Day, the pair decided to stay married and gave us hope that they could make their relationship work.

However, after almost a year of marriage, the couple announced their divorce following a slew of accusations against each other on social media.

Noi was happy to end their marriage as her Instagram announcement simply read, “Divorce feels good.”

Steve later posted a statement online and expressed sadness that they were unable to overcome their challenges.

However, it’s been a year since then, so here’s what Steve and Noi are up to today.

Steve Moy is dating MAFS Season 10 star Mindy Shiben

Steve didn’t find love with his match on the show, but he’s found love with another MAFS star, and he couldn’t have picked a sweeter person.

The Boston native has been dating Season 10 star Mindy Shiben for quite some time, and the cute couple has never looked happier.

Steve and Mindy went Instagram official in February with a carousel of photos from their adventures together.

Steve wrote on Instagram, “Had the chance to explore the coast with this exceptional human @mindy_shiben from the cliffs in Point Loma all the way up to the meditation garden in Encinitas, chasing sunsets and ice cream is a way of life 🌅🍨.”

Since we last saw Steve on the show, he has fulfilled his dream of being an author with his book Dedication: Life, Love, and Following Your Dreams.

Noi Phommasak recently went Instagram official with her new guy

Since we last saw Noi Phommasak on the show, she suffered a devastating loss as her adorable pup Sushi has since passed away.

That happened while Noi was going through her difficult divorce, so it was a tough time for the MAFS star. Since then, Noi has done a lot of traveling and has documented her fun adventures on Instagram.

Her most recent trip was to Colombia; this time, Noi had a special someone by her side. While she hasn’t shared any information about her new guy, she posted photos with him while at an all-white party in Cartagena, Colombia.

Noi did not tag her mystery man on the Instagram post, but in one image, she had one arm around his waist and the other hand on his leg. In another snap, they were cheek-to-cheek as they posed for the cute photo.

“Golden hour ✨,” Noi captioned the post.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.