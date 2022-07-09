MAFS: Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak announce their divorce

Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak have decided to end their marriage. Pic credit: Lifetime

Another Married at First Sight couple has decided to call it quits.

Season 14 stars Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak recently announced they are headed for divorce. After roughly a year of marriage, the couple came to the realization that they simply are not on the same page and are not compatible enough to continue their relationship.

The announcement was unexpected, as the couple had recently been spotted out together and sharing how they are working to strengthen their relationship. Sadly, it seems their attempts to save their marriage have failed.

Steve and Noi announce their split on Instagram

The shocking news of their separation was made on social media. Noi kicked things off with a post on Instagram.

She shared a photo of herself posing on a surfboard in the water. Wearing a green bikini top and white swimsuit bottom, Noi captioned her post saying, “Divorce feels good.”

She turned the comments off on her post, likely hoping to avoid rude comments from MAFS critics. Noi is no stranger to receiving hate from viewers. During her time on the show, she was accused of being shallow and not supportive of her husband’s business ventures.

News of their divorce may be shocking to some fans. Just weeks ago, the two were out together at a birthday party for fellow cast member Katina Goode, where they appeared to be on good terms. They also recently announced they were working on their relationship, hoping to overcome their obstacles.

Steve shares his side of things

Shortly after Noi’s post, Steve released a statement about their divorce on his Instagram page. In his lengthy post, he explained his side of things and why he believes divorce is the best option.

Steve started out by writing, “When I said yes on decision day, I knew that our relationship was far from perfect, but I held the belief that with enough time, effort, and understanding, we could overcome the challenges we faced, and build a healthy, functioning relationship.”

He continued, saying, “Over time I’ve lost hope that this could happen, and believe we are incompatible in ways that attempts at compromise can’t seem to fix or overcome.”

Steve went on to reveal that the couple had been living apart and simply could not resolve their issues. He tells Noi that he will always love her and wishes the two could have worked out their issues. Steve says it will be hard to let her go, but he knows it is what’s best for them.

Noi responds to Steve’s post

After reading the statement Steve shared on Instagram, Noi decided to address him in the comments section.

She started by sharing who initiated their separation, saying, “You asked for the divorce….I BEGGED you to stay and you said – you don’t OWE me anything.”

Noi responds to Steve’s comments on their divorce. Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

Noi went on to say that Steve has not bothered to contact her about her dog, Sushi, who has cancer. She revealed that the treatments are unfortunately not working and called out Steve for not being there to support her as he claimed he would.

She continued, saying, “You are not heartbroken, so stop acting like this for everyone else. You made this choice before involving me in the final decision and you said I was not allowed to talk about it, even though you said you were already seeing other people.”

Noi ended her rebuttal by telling Steve to be honest, so they both can peacefully move on with their lives.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.