Noi Phommasak shares how strong she is amid divorce and dog’s illness

Noi Phommasak has been navigating a challenging season of life.

Enduring a lot of loss, Noi has dealt with her beloved dog Sushi having cancer and her marriage with Steve Moy ending.

Noi has documented Sushi’s chemo treatment on social media and revealed that Sushi is unfortunately dying.

Steve and Noi also went public with their divorce and engaged in shady and exposing online exchanges amid the split.

Recently, Noi touched on how she’s been making it through these tough times.

Noi also shared about her strength as she appeared to feel proud of how strong she’s been through it all.

Noi Phommasak talks about ‘the noise, the lies’ and goodbyes

Noi Phommasak took to her Instagram stories to share several posts, including a video with her dog Sushi.

In the somber post, Noi petted Sushie with a heartbreaking update that Sushi may not have much time left.

Noi wrote over the photo, “We’re in the final push, my f***ing heart.”

Noi also shared a video of her ice rolling her face as she appeared to have been crying and dealing with some puffing from the tears.

In the text over the clip, Noi wrote, “Ice rolling my face for my meeting. This has been my life for the last few months – divorce, accepting that I have to say goodbye to my dog I’ve had in my life for 15 years, the noise, the lies.”

Noi continued, “So if you think I look happy now, just know it’s been hard fought. I choose to keep this s**t moving, bc I really am that strong.”

Noi Phommasak says this season isn’t the worst she’s been through

Adding another post to her Instagram stories, Noi shared a selfie of herself looking off to the side.

Noi wrote over the photo, “And this isn’t even the worst I’ve been through…yikes. my life.”

Steve and Noi’s divorce led fans to largely take Steve’s side as viewers accused Noi of being immature. Noi previously slammed Steve for not having money and for not being there for her as her dog’s health deteriorates.

Steve had to address his followers and encourage them to be kind to Noi and not send hate her way during the split.

With Steve and Noi no longer together, Noi has navigated this difficult season as a single woman but still has friends and family to lean on.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.