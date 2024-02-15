MAFS star Chris Collette has found love after Alyssa Ellman drama

If there’s one Married at First Sight star who deserved a do-over after being poorly matched by the experts, it would undoubtedly be Chris Collette.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get the second chance he deserved, but that’s okay because Chris has found love following his time on the show.

The Season 14 star shared a sweet message for his girlfriend, Emily, on Valentine’s Day, along with some cute photos from their time together.

It’s great to see Chris looking so happy since it is a far cry from his experience on the show with his now ex-wife, Alyssa Ellman.

Chris was happy when he met Alyssa at the altar, but it was clear from the get-go that she wanted nothing to do with him.

She wanted camera time and a free vacation, so she expected Chris to play along despite making it clear that she didn’t want to be his wife.

However, Chris saw through her antics, and early into the season, he chose to end the marriage and cut their time on the show short – much to Alyssa’s dismay.

Viewers were angry about how things played out for Chris, but they’ll be happy to know that he’s doing just fine after his disastrous and short-lived marriage.

MAFS Chris Collette gets romantic with his girlfriend Emily on Valentine’s Day

Chris Collette went Instagram official with his girlfriend, Emily, in September of 2023, and we are happy to declare that their romance is still going strong.

Chris made a romantic gesture by sharing a carousel of photos with him and Emily happier than ever.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone, but especially this girl ❤️,” he captioned the post.

Chris Collette’s business has been thriving

The Season 14 star hasn’t missed a beat since his time on the show, and not only is his love life booming, but so is his business.

The Real Estate agent is the founder of The Christopher Group, and the business has flourished despite only four years in the industry.

Not only has Chris been selling houses left and right, but things have been going so well that the self-proclaimed real estate professor is also expanding his business.

“2023 was a rough year for agents, but our team sold more homes than ever,” Chris declared in a recent post.

“We have a new office coming, our team is growing, and we need agents around Worcester!” he told his Instagram followers.

By all accounts, Chris is happy in all aspects of his life after his harrowing experience on the show. He certainly deserves a happy ending.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.