Chris Collette accuses wife Alyssa Ellman of lying and ‘expecting a perfect person’ in MAFS sneak peek

Chris Collette calls out his wife Alyssa Ellman in a preview for the upcoming episode. Pic credit: Lifetime

Chris and Alyssa have already hit a rough patch in their brief marriage and it seems their issues will only continue as this Married at First Sight season goes on.

In a preview for the upcoming episode, Alyssa and Chris butt heads on their honeymoon when Chris airs out his issues and accusations of his new wife.

Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette have trouble in paradise

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman were the last to get married on Married at First Sight Season 14 and their wedding ended on a bad note.

Alyssa, who already seemed to lack attraction to Chris physically, became especially upset after talking to Chris’ friends at the wedding.

Chris’ best friends informed Alyssa that her new husband can be condescending and that worried Alyssa, along with her feeling ‘sick’ by Chris’ comment that he was her ‘side piece.’

Unhappy with who experts’ matched her with, Alyssa informed Chris that she was upset and needed space as the two went their separate ways on the wedding night.

During Married at First Sight: Afterparty, a sneak peek for next week’s episode was aired and featured Chris and Alyssa getting into a fight on their honeymoon.

While fighting, Chris confronted Alyssa about ‘expecting a perfect person’ to be her husband.

Alyssa has been vocal about how she can be picky, which was shown in her buying 10 wedding dresses for her big day. Alyssa also values physical appearance and it appears Chris feels Alyssa’s high expectations are unrealistic as he argued with her on the balcony of their suite.

Alyssa Ellman storms off after fight with Chris Collette

Chris also expressed feeling like Alyssa is dishonest which upset Alyssa to the point of her storming off and declaring that she’s not going to allow him to call her a liar on camera.

It’s surprising to even see Alyssa and Chris together on their honeymoon in the sneak peek because of their awkward departure at their wedding. It appears Alyssa and Chris somehow rekindle after the wedding enough to agree to honeymoon together, but they still have trouble getting along and finally finding common ground.

While Married at First Sight Season 1 star Jamie Otis believes Chris and Alyssa can shock the world and fall in love, most MAFS viewers are not fans of Alyssa Ellman and think Chris and Alyssa’s marriage is doomed.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.