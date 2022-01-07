MAFS: Alyssa blocks fellow bride Lindsey after beef during the bachelorette party

Married at First Sight Season 14 may feature some beefing brides. Pic credit: Lifetime

The Married at First Sight Season 14 cast is already bringing the drama after just one episode.

In the past, Married at First Sight has almost had a better track record of producing lasting friendships amongst the casts more than producing lasting marriages, however that may not be the case for this current Boston cast.

During the premiere episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty some major tea was spilled by brides Jasmina, Katina, and Lindsey and it seems there’s some beef between several of the brides this season.

Lindsey Georgoulis reveals she was blocked by Alyssa Ellman

Lindsey shocked MAFS viewers for several reasons during the premiere episode, including when she threw shade at fellow bride Alyssa Ellman.

Lindsey and Alyssa have contrasting personalities as Alyssa noted they are the exact opposite of one another. Alyssa is more quiet and demure whereas Lindsey is loud and boisterous.

It seems Lindsey wasn’t fond of Alyssa’s understated personality and during their bachelorette party, Lindsey expressed that she likes 95% of the other brides but sarcastically couldn’t remember Alyssa’s name since she had been sitting off to the side during the whole party.

During her appearance on Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Lindsey, Jasmina, Katina, and new host Keshia Knight Pulliam watched the clip where Lindsey shaded Alyssa and gave Lindsey the floor to explain herself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lindsey shared that she reached out to Alyssa, essentially to see if they could form a better connection and she found that Alyssa had blocked her on social media.

While Lindsey attempted to paint the blocking as random and uncalled for, Jasmina stepped in to defend Alyssa.

Jasmina declared that Alyssa blocked Lindsey because several bachelorette party attendees overheard Lindsey bashing Alyssa and when word got back to Alyssa she cut social media contact with Lindsey.

MAFS viewers react to tension between the brides

During the telling aftershow, MAFS viewers noticed that not only does it seem like Lindsey has beef with Alyssa but potentially with bride Jasmina as well.

One MAFS viewer pointed out the body language between Jasmina and Lindsey on the after-show writing, “Okay tonight’s after party is a bit juicy!! Jasmina’s facial expressions towards Lindsey…”

Okay tonight’s after party is a bit juicy!! Jasmina’s facial expressions towards Lindsay… #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/H0BnJLSnrK — Brittaní with an í (@brittawknee) January 6, 2022

As MAFS Season 14 takes off, time will tell if the brides continue to have beef and tension with one another or if they become friends like brides from seasons’ past.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.