Here’s how viewers reacted to Married at First Sight’s juicy new after show and host Keshia Knight Pulliam

Married at First Sight viewers weigh in on Keshia Knight Pulliam’s hosting performance. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 introduced a new season for the franchise as well as an all-new after-show.

With Jamie Otis and Unfiltered out, Monsters & Critics previously reported that actress Keshia Knight Pulliam would be taking over to host the new after-show Married at First Sight: Afterparty.

Keshia made her hosting debut after the MAFS Season 14 premiere and viewers have responded positively to the new host and all the tea that was spilled during the episode.

MAFS viewers point out the difference between Afterparty and Unfiltered

Keshia Knight Pulliam is a famous actress who became America’s sweetheart as a child when she played the iconic Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

However, on top of being an actress, Keshia is a long-time fan of the Married at First Sight franchise and her excitement about being a part of the MAFS family was evident during the first episode of Afterparty.

While some MAFS viewers thought Afterparty would just be the same unnecessary rehashing of Unfiltered, there is some standout difference that fans noticed.

During MAFS Afterparty, the cast and Keshia enjoy alcoholic beverages and they seem to spill a lot more tea which has some fans enjoying this new aftershow more than Unfiltered.

One MAFS viewer noted, “Y’all MAFS Afterparty is better than Unfiltered and they spilling the tea.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Aftershow episode featured MAFS Season 14 brides, Jasmina, Katina, and Lindsey and the three didn’t hold back in airing out behind-the-scenes drama. Lindsey revealed her beef with fellow bride Alyssa Ellman and announced that Alyssa blocked her after the Bachelorette party.

Jasmina was quick to clarify that Alyssa had a valid reason to block Lindsey because Lindsey was bashing Alyssa at the party.

With all the drama and shade being unleashed one MAFS fan noted, “Afterparty is definitely different than Unfiltered.”

MAFS viewers compare Keshia Knight Pulliam to former host Jamie Otis

Some MAFS viewers were fond of Jamie Otis as host, but many were eager to see a fresh face take on the hosting role.

Keshia Knight Pulliam’s hosting performance was well-received with one MAFS fan writing, “Jamie Otis ain’t never give us no tea like this…Yessssss Mrs. Keshia!”

Jamie Otis ain’t never give us no tea like this…. Yessssss Mrs.Keisha ! #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/kXPNI9d7nf — keonnaaa✨ (@keonnnaa) January 6, 2022

Another MAFS viewer speculated that the after-show only changed its name to spare Jamie Otis’ feelings but appreciated Keshia as the new host. The tweet read, “Them slapping #Afterparty on #Unfiltered seems unnecessary but maybe they thought it would spare Jamie’s feelings a little. Anyway they sure got down to business tonight. I like Keshia as host as well.”

Pic credit: @ModelGenius/Twitter

What do you think of Keshia Knight Pulliam’s hosting debut?

Married at First Sight Season 14 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.