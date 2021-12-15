Keshia Knight Pulliam set to host Married at First Sight after show

Keshia Knight Pulliam is joining the MAFS family. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight is shaking things up with its newest development.

It has recently been announced that Married at First Sight will now introduce a different type of after-show to their slate and it appears to likely be the replacement to Married at First Sight: Unfiltered.

With tons of speculation surrounding who would interview future Married at First Sight castmates now that Jamie Otis is no longer holding that role, it seems we now have our answer.

Here’s everything to know about the MAFS after-show and the famous actress that has been named as the host.

Keshia Knight Pulliam joins the Married at First Sight franchise

Deadline recently revealed new details about Lifetime’s 2022 unscripted programming slate.

One of the new shows that stood out was the new MAFS after-show titled Married at First Sight: Afterparty and it will be hosted by longtime actress Keshia Knight Pulliam.

While Deadline did not explicitly state if this show will be the replacement of MAFS: Unfiltered it certainly appears so, based on the show’s description that is extremely similar to MAFS: Unfiltered.

Married at First Sight: Afterparty is described as a MAFS after-show that will allow host Keshia Knight Pulliam to interview MAFS cast members and get the inside scoop on all the drama and behind-the-scenes moments of each episode.

Married at First Sight: Afterparty sounds similar to several other after-shows Lifetime has introduced including after-shows for the Little Women franchise often hosted by comedian Loni Love.

MAFS fans will get to experience Married at First Sight: Afterparty when it premieres on January 5th at 11/10c right after the premiere of Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston.

Keshia Knight Pulliam is no stranger to Lifetime

While Keshia is the newest addition to the MAFS family she’s actually been on Lifetime before and starred in the 2020 holiday movie The Christmas Aunt on Lifetime.

Keshia Knight Pulliam is most known for her iconic childhood role as the lovable Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

Keshia boasts 1.9 million followers on Instagram and is multi-talented. She lists herself as an actor, director, entrepreneur, investor, wife, and mom in her IG bio.

While many were hoping to see a former MAFS cast member take on this hosting role within the franchise, we’ll get to see if Keshia excels as the host in the new year.

What do you think of the choice to have Keshia Knight Pulliam host Married at First Sight: Afterparty?

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.