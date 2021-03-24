Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
MAFS spoilers: Are Briana and Vincent still together or did they get a divorce?


briana-vincent-mafs
Vincent and Briana have been the fan favorite on this season of Married at First Sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

If there’s a couple that fans love to watch this season on Married at First Sight, it’s Vincent Morales and Briana Morris.

While other couples have definitely had their drama, it’s pairings like Briana and Vincent that give viewers hope in the social experiment.

Briana and Vincent quickly became fan favorites this season

While Briana’s family and friends would use the word ‘bossy’ to best describe her, Vincent was the patient partner the experts felt she needed.

Displaying immediate chemistry on their wedding day, the two further explored their new relationship while celebrating their honeymoon in Las Vegas.

During the getaway together, Vincent received a call that his grandmother was in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

Instead of being upset that her new husband may have to ditch their honeymoon, the support she displayed only further strengthened their emotional connection.

This ultimately meant a lot to Vincent as in the past, his previous relationship ended due to a lack of support from his ex.

Being the second couple to consummate their marriage following Chris and Paige, they left the vacation not only with a strong emotional connection but physical as well.

It hasn’t been completely smooth sailing

However, as with any marriage, it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing.

While Vincent has proven to be patient so far, a few of Briana’s ‘smart comments’ seemed to get under his skin.

Vincent is big on respect and admitted Briana’s direct communication style is something he will need to get used to. While being direct can be a great quality, Vincent reveals his problem is that he doesn’t always like the tone she uses.

After a rocky dance lesson and a messy champagne spill, the two have had to work through their communication issues after hitting a rough patch during the 8-week process.

Are Briana and Vincent still together?

Being the first couple to say those three fateful words – I love you, it’s clear these two were very committed to the process.

The Cinemaholic reported a MAFS fan claim that Briana and Vincent were spotted in Atlanta together after filming the show. Monsters & Critics has not independently verified that claim and there’s no photographic proof but it’s not a huge surprise.

While we won’t officially know until the season’s finale, there’s a good possibility these two are still together as of Decision Day.

It’s clear fans hoping for the success of Briana and Vincent.

Do you think Briana and Vincent will say yes on Decision Day?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.

