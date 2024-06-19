MAFS Season 9 update: Where are Keith and Iris?

Despite being expertly matched on Married at First Sight, Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell were doomed.

The former Season 9 couple had a lot in common, but there was one major difference between them.

Iris was a virgin and she was hoping that her new husband would be her first and only.

However, the revelation that Iris was less than experienced in the bedroom was unsettling for Keith and thus began the downfall of their marriage.

Throughout the eight-week experiment, we watched the pair struggle to tighten their bond as intimacy became a major issue.

The model was determined to make their marriage work, but it was evident that Keith had checked out since finding out about his wife’s virginity.

Despite their marital issues, Iris wanted to stay married and work things out, but Keith did not.

The couple has long since divorced and moved on, but where are they now?

Iris Caldwell is ready to get married again

Iris’s first marriage failed, but she wants to try again.

The MAFS star announced the exciting engagement news to her social media followers with photos of her fiance.

“God doesn’t make mistakes, this was written in his plan all along and for that, I am blessed. #brideloading,” Iris captioned the post.

Iris’s professional life has also been going great and we’re not just talking about her modeling career, which is still going strong, partnering with brands Pardon my Fro, Bioclarity, Elemis, and swimwear brand Summersalt, to name a few.

The 31-year-old has added actress to her resume, snagging a role in a Netflix movie back in 2022, starring alongside Lindsay Lohan.

Iris only had a few lines in the holiday movie but she was proud of her role and reasoned that it was only the beginning.

“Hey who knows when I can repost this years from now and say look where we started,” said the MAFS star.

MAFS alum Keith Manley is making a mark in his hometown

Keith’s personal life seems to be at a standstill, or maybe he’s keeping his love life off of social media.

Things didn’t work out well the last time he went public with singer Ari Lennox.

That romance was short-lived. Since then, we haven’t seen or heard anything about Keith’s dating life.

The MAFS star has been focused on his life as an artist, creative director, and social influencer.

In 2022 he produced an event series called Life Is Just which included five events across Los Angeles and North Carolina. It celebrated the hidden gems in the cities.

Keith is also still committed to his passion for mentoring at-risk teenagers in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.