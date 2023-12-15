MAFS alum Iris Caldwell says ‘bride loading’ as she announces her engagement

Iris Caldwell is about to be a bride again, and this time, she knows her groom quite well.

The Married at First Sight alum shared the happy news online and reasoned that “God doesn’t make mistakes.”

Iris, however, might have made a big mistake in signing up for the show in Season 9 because it led to disappointment.

She was matched with Keith Manley, who did not quite appreciate Iris’s Christian values and was taken aback when the revealed she was a virgin.

Iris put that nightmare behind after her divorce from Keith, but she didn’t give up on love.

Now, the former reality TV star has found her “person” in her fiance, Cam, who she raved about in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, this engagement is the perfect gift for the model who celebrated her birthday on November 30, and now she’s closing out the year with exciting plans for 2024.

Iris Caldwell says ‘bride loading’ as she announces her recent engagement

Iris shared the exciting news on Instagram, along with photos of her soon-to-be husband.

“God doesn’t make mistakes, this was written in his plan all along and for that, I am blessed. #brideloading” she captioned the post.

The MAFS alum shared more details about her engagement with PEOPLE, and told them, “My faith and values remain unshaken and have led me to my person.”

Iris, a devout Christian, revealed that she didn’t have to compromise her beliefs during her relationship with Cam.

“From day one, he’s risen to the occasion to respect me, my desires and morals,” she said.

Meanwhile, her virginity was a major point of discussion on the show, and the 31-year-old shared an update on that during the interview.

“I could not, for the life of me, wrap my brain around why America was so invested in my sex life and choice to remain a virgin!” admitted Iris. “I’m just as proud today as I was then to say yes — I am still a virgin and will be until I say ‘I Do.’”

MAFS alums congratulate Iris Caldwell on her engagement

MAFS fans took to the comments to send their congratulations to the newly engaged Iris, and we spotted several former cast members in the mix as well.

“Babyyyyy all these blessings are overflowing this year. Super excited for you!!,” said Paige Banks.

Iris’ Season 9 castmate Amber Bowles who also got engaged recently, exclaimed excitement writing, “CONGRATS!!!!!!! *screaming*.”

Beth Bice also wrote, “Congratulations iris!!!!!!!! Omg!!!!!!!!!!”

“Yes girlllll congratulations!” wrote Danielle Todd.

Amani Aliyya reiterated the sentiment adding, “Congratulations!!!🥳.”

