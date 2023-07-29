Married at First Sight couple Iris and Keith: Where are they now?

Married at First Sight couple Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley envisioned a happy ending when they signed up for Season 9. However, these things rarely go as planned.

The couple seemed like a good match in the beginning, as they had several things in common, which explains why the experts paired them together.

However, when Iris dropped the bomb that she was a virgin, it proved too much for Keith, who seemed overwhelmed that his new wife had no experience in the bedroom.

The couple struggled with intimacy issues throughout the eight-week experiment, but Iris was determined to make her marriage work.

On Decision Day, she opted to stay married, but Keith chose to get a divorce.

It’s been a few years since the couple bid goodbye to each other and went their separate ways.

Here’s what Keith and Iris are up to today.

MAFS star Iris Caldwell is a successful model and actress

Iris was a non-profit program coordinator when she joined MAFS at age 27.

However, Iris kicked off her modeling career, started a clothing line, and has also been making money online as a fashion influencer.

Furthermore, the former Lifetime star has been pursuing a career in acting, and that has been going well. Last year, she snagged a role in a Netflix movie starring actress Lindsey Lohan.

Iris posted photos from the movie set and wrote, “Yep that was me on Netflix AGAIN! To be apart of such an amazing cast and crew and to work along side @lindsaylohan in Falling for Christmas was such a blessing.”

As for her personal life, Iris keeps that very private, so it’s unclear if she’s dating anyone at the moment.

However, she does have a special guy in her life, and his name is Corbin.

She posted a photo of her sweet pup on his birthday and wrote, “Issa big boys BIRTHDAY! Happy Birthday Corbin!! Ok what should I get him for a gift lmaooo the many faces of Corbin! The video was his first day home 💕.”

Keith Manley dated singer Ari Lennox

Keith Manley has been doing quite well for himself and has moved into more creative endeavors since we saw him last.

In 2021, he published a book about his life titled Life is Just: A Walk Within, which mentioned his experience on Married at First Sight.

Keith is also a co-founder of the clothing brand Finesse University, and he’s also making music.

In February, he shared a post and told his followers, “I just released my first single in 4 years with my brother @moneymontage 😮‍💨.”

Keith’s personal life has been quite interesting, to say the least, as he had a short-lived romance with singer Ari Lennox in 2022.

The singer posted a series of intimate photos with Keith confirming their status, but just one week after making things Instagram official, the couple broke up.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.