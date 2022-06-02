Ari Lennox appears to go public with MAFS star boo Keith Manley

MAFS star Keith Manley and singer Ari Lennox share sweet couple photos. Pic credit: @keithisjust/Instagram

Keith Manley seems to have found new love after marrying and divorcing Iris Caldwell on Married at First Sight Season 9.

Recently, Keith appeared in affectionate photos with famous R&B singer Ari Lennox, known for songs like Shea Butter Baby and Pressure.

Ari’s posts with Keith thrilled followers of both the singer and the former reality television star, as many expressed happiness over their coupling.

Keith Manley is Ari Lennox’s new ‘flame’

Ari Lennox took to her Instagram stories to share photos of her and Keith Manley with her 1.9 million followers.

In the first post, Keith and Ari sat at a table inside a restaurant as the two leaned into one another while Keith took a photo.

The second post included Ari placing her leg and arm over Keith as they sat together on a couch, looking coupled up in casual attire.

While Ari didn’t include any text over the post, she did share a screenshot of the song ‘My Flame’ by Bobby Caldwell from the What You Won’t Do For Love album. The love song appeared to be her indicator that she and Keith are an item.

As for Keith, he played it a bit more coy on his Instagram stories by simply sharing a photo of his hand holding what appears like Ari’s manicured hand.

Neither Keith nor Ari have posted photos of one another to their official Instagram page just yet, but time will tell if they more directly detail their relationship.

What happened to Keith Manley on Married at First Sight?

Keith Manley was matched with Iris Caldwell on Married at First Sight Season 9.

Iris made it known early and often that she was a virgin, and Keith was accepting of her. The two hit it off at the wedding and appeared hopeful for their marriage; however, the relationship began to take a turn.

Keith accidentally lost his ring on the honeymoon and was ridiculed by Iris for the blunder. Their connection seemed rocky from there on out. Iris and Keith struggled to form a physical connection, and Keith also worried about Iris’ maturity level.

When Decision Day came, Iris said yes to staying married. However, Keith chose to get a divorce, leading to an emotional split between the two.

After moving on from the MAFS franchise, Keith appears happy in his new relationship with Ari Lennox.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.